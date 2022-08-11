Major League Baseball Field of Dreams Game 2022: Tour the ballpark in photos 57 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

"People will come, Ray. They'll come to Iowa for reasons they can't even fathom. They'll turn up your driveway not knowing for sure why they're doing it. They'll arrive at your door as innocent as children, longing for the past. …

"And they'll walk out to the bleachers, sit in shirtsleeves on a perfect afternoon. They'll find they have reserved seats somewhere along one of the baselines, where they sat when they were children and cheered their heroes.

"And they'll watch the game, and it'll be as if they dipped themselves in magic waters." — From Terence Mann's speech to Ray Kinsella in the 1989 movie "Field of Dreams"

The baseball world returns to Dyersville, Iowa, again Thursday night for the 2022 Field of Dreams Game (7:15 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), as the Chicago Cubs square off with the Cincinnati Reds.

The Field of Dreams movie site and its adjacent ballparks have become hallowed grounds for baseball fans in the more than three decades since the movie's release.

As James Earl Jones' character told Kevin Costner's Ray Kinsella, people will most definitely come.

Before the first pitch Thursday, take a photographic journey through the ballparks and the adjacent farm, which are etched among the Iowa cornfields.

Photographs by Michael Bucklin, FOX Sports

The Field of Dreams stadium was built to resemble old Comiskey Park, which was the Chicago White Sox's home from 1910 to 1990.

The Iowa ballpark seats 8,000 and is used for all levels of baseball.

