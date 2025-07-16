Major League Baseball ‘Don’t Take It For Granted': As Young All-Stars Dazzle, Clayton Kershaw Gets His Flowers Updated Jul. 16, 2025 6:18 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

ATLANTA — At 9:58 p.m. local time, Clayton Kershaw departed the press conference room from the bowels of Truist Park after recording two outs in his 11th All-Star Game when he was stopped unexpectedly by a fan.

It was Pedro Martinez, who wanted to congratulate Kershaw for his performance, let him know how much he appreciated the 18-year veteran and ask if his family could get a couple photos.

Kershaw happily obliged.

"You’re the closest thing to me," the current Hall of Famer told the future Hall of Famer, which evoked a hearty chuckle from Kershaw.

As much as the 95th All-Star Game was a representation of a new school of baseball — from the numerous young superstars on the field, to the automated ball-strike challenge system, to the first ever swing-off to determine the result of a tie game — Kershaw loomed as both a tribute to its past and a reminder of why, at a time when many players elected not to participate, the event still remains an honor to many of those invited to participate.

Before the game began, Kershaw passed that message along when manager Dave Roberts offered him the floor to say a few words in the National League All-Star team meeting.

"We’re all a lot younger than him, so he was saying, ‘Don’t take it for granted,’" Giants starter Logan Webb recalled. "It was really cool. It was special for me, getting to grow up watching him. I just respect him so much."

"The All-Star Game, it can be hard at times for the players," Kershaw said. "It’s a lot of travel, it’s a lot of stress, chaos, family, all this stuff. But it’s meaningful. It’s impactful for the game. It’s important for the game. We have the best All-Star Game of any sport. We do have the best product. To be here, to realize your responsibility in the sport, is important."

This year, though, it took a bit of time for Kershaw to feel comfortable with the honor.

When he learned he would be an All-Star again, he did not feel deserving. The commissioner’s office chose him as a "legend pick" in recognition of his illustrious career after he became the 20th player to join the 3,000-strikeout club earlier this month, a group that isn’t likely to see another member for many years, if ever.

The distinction felt a little bit like a swan song, and he is not ready to say this year will be it. Plus, despite a 3.38 ERA, he did not think his election was earned.

"You don’t ever want to take somebody’s spot," Kershaw said. "You don’t ever want to be like a sideshow. You just want to be a part of it, if you deserve it."

He started to feel better about it once he realized he would be added as an extra player and wouldn’t be taking the roster spot of a pitcher with a more exemplary first half.

And, ultimately, he was thankful he decided to go.

"Had my whole family here, get to see me pitch in an All-Star Game again," Kershaw said. "I didn’t think it was going to happen, so it was pretty cool."

Kershaw’s tough exterior has softened in recent years as he savors every moment he has left on a Major League Baseball field. That was obvious Tuesday, when he wore a microphone on the mound, something he never imagined he would one day do — an act those who know him never thought they’d see, either.

"I’m getting blown up by former teammates saying, ‘Wow, you’ve changed so much,’" Kershaw said. "And they’re right. I don’t think I would’ve ever done that."

But he embraced it.

And even enjoyed it.

"It was actually kind of fun," Kershaw admitted.

In the eighth inning, rookie Jacob Misiorowski’s first fastball clocked in at 101.7 mph.

Six innings prior, Kershaw’s first heater to Cal Raleigh registered at 89 on the radar.

"I’m going to try to throw some cheese real quick, hold on," Kershaw said before unleashing the pitch.

Raleigh hooked a line drive into left field that was tracked down by a sliding Kyle Tucker.

"That was sick," Kershaw said.

After striking out Vladimir Guerrero Jr. looking, Kershaw’s two-batter appearance came to an end. Departing in the middle of the inning would allow him to soak in an ovation from the crowd. Roberts emerged from the dugout. Kershaw thanked his teammates and went to hand the baseball to his manager.

"That’s yours," Roberts said.

"I keep it?" Kershaw said with a smile as the fans rose to their feet, acknowledging what could very well be his final All-Star performance.

"However long he wants to play," Padres reliever Jason Adam said, "he should be in every All-Star Game."

Adam trotted in from the bullpen to relieve Kershaw in the second inning.

He called that one of the coolest experiences of his career.

"Thankful he didn’t leave anybody on base for me," Adam said. "You don’t want the weight of a Hall of Famer’s runs on base in an All-Star Game."

Kershaw still vividly remembers his first All-Star Game back in 2011, when he got to stand in the outfield alongside Cliff Lee and Roy Halladay and the players he looked up to.

On Tuesday, the 37-year-old became the oldest pitcher to record a strikeout in the All-Star Game since Fernando Rodney in 2016. Kershaw is now tied with Mike Trout for the most All-Star selections among active players.

"Now, to kind of be on the other end of it, is weird," Kershaw said. "It happens fast."

So, he tries to absorb every opportunity he has left until he’s ready to call it a career.

Before Kershaw left the stadium, Martinez reminded him of what awaits whenever that time comes.

"I’m going to be waiting for you," Martinez said, "in Cooperstown."

Rowan Kavner is an MLB writer for FOX Sports. He previously covered the L.A. Dodgers, LA Clippers and Dallas Cowboys. An LSU grad, Rowan was born in California, grew up in Texas, then moved back to the West Coast in 2014. Follow him on X at @RowanKavner .

