Major League Baseball Domingo Germán's perfect game: MLB world reacts on social media Published Jun. 29, 2023 12:51 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, a feat that has not been accomplished since Felix Hernandez — formerly of the Seattle Mariners — threw one against the Rays 1-0 at Seattle on August 15, 2012.

Yankees' Domingo Germán throws 24th perfect game in MLB history vs. the Athletics

Here's how social media reacted to the Dominican ace's historic night:

ADVERTISEMENT

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Domingo Germán New York Yankees Major League Baseball

share