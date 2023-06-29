Major League Baseball
Domingo Germán's perfect game: MLB world reacts on social media
Domingo Germán's perfect game: MLB world reacts on social media

Published Jun. 29, 2023 12:51 a.m. ET

New York Yankees pitcher Domingo Germán threw a perfect game Wednesday night against the Oakland Athletics, a feat that has not been accomplished since Felix Hernandez — formerly of the Seattle Mariners — threw one against the Rays 1-0 at Seattle on August 15, 2012.

Here's how social media reacted to the Dominican ace's historic night:

