Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLDS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds

Published Oct. 13, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the National League Championship Series with a spot in the World Series on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs Brewers in the ALDS:

How to watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 1

  • Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
  • Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
  • Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
  • TV: TBS, truTV
  • Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Brewers vs. Dodgers Schedule

*if needed

Brewers vs. Dodgers Head to Head

The Brewers have played the Dodgers a total of 6 times this season. The season series is tied 3-3. Check out the results from each game below:

Brewers vs. Dodgers Past Results

  • 7/7/2025: Brewers 9, Dodgers 1
  • 7/8/2025: Brewers 3, Dodgers 1
  • 7/9/2025: Dodgers 2, Brewers 3 (10 inn.)
  • 7/18/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 0
  • 7/19/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 7
  • 7/20/2025: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction & Odds

According to DraftKings, the Dodgers are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:

  • Series Winner: Dodgers -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total), Brewers +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
