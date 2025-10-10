Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLDS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds

The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the National League Championship Series with a spot in the World Series on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs Brewers in the ALDS:

How to watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 1

Date: Monday, October 13, 2025

Time: 8:08 p.m. ET

Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: TBS, truTV

Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com

Brewers vs. Dodgers Schedule

*if needed

Brewers vs. Dodgers Head to Head

The Brewers have played the Dodgers a total of 6 times this season. The season series is tied 3-3. Check out the results from each game below:

Brewers vs. Dodgers Past Results

7/7/2025: Brewers 9, Dodgers 1

7/8/2025: Brewers 3, Dodgers 1

7/9/2025: Dodgers 2, Brewers 3 (10 inn.)

7/18/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 0

7/19/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 7

7/20/2025: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5

Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction & Odds

According to DraftKings, the Dodgers are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below: