Dodgers vs. Brewers: NLDS Prediction, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming, Odds
Published Oct. 13, 2025 9:33 a.m. ET
The Milwaukee Brewers and Los Angeles Dodgers meet in the National League Championship Series with a spot in the World Series on the line. Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs Brewers in the ALDS:
How to watch Brewers vs. Dodgers Game 1
- Date: Monday, October 13, 2025
- Time: 8:08 p.m. ET
- Location: American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI
- TV: TBS, truTV
- Live Boxscore: FOXSports.com
Brewers vs. Dodgers Schedule
- Game 1: Monday, October 13 - 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 2: Tuesday, October 14 - 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 3: Thursday, October 16 - 6:08 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 4: Friday, October 17 - 8:38 p.m. ET (TBS)
- Game 5: Saturday, October 18 - 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS)*
- Game 6: Monday, October 20 - 5:08 p.m. ET (TBS)*
- Game 7: Tuesday, October 21 - 8:08 p.m. ET (TBS)*
*if needed
Brewers vs. Dodgers Head to Head
The Brewers have played the Dodgers a total of 6 times this season. The season series is tied 3-3. Check out the results from each game below:
Brewers vs. Dodgers Past Results
- 7/7/2025: Brewers 9, Dodgers 1
- 7/8/2025: Brewers 3, Dodgers 1
- 7/9/2025: Dodgers 2, Brewers 3 (10 inn.)
- 7/18/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 0
- 7/19/2025: Dodgers 8, Brewers 7
- 7/20/2025: Brewers 6, Dodgers 5
Brewers vs. Dodgers Prediction & Odds
According to DraftKings, the Dodgers are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Dodgers -200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15 total), Brewers +170 (bet $10 to win $27 total)
