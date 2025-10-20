Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Predictions, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming

The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the 2025 World Series today! Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs Blue Jays in the World Series:

How to watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 1

Date: Friday, October 24, 2025

Time: 8 p.m. ET

Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

TV: FOX

Streaming: FOXSports.com , the FOX Sports App and FOX One

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is 'Goliath vs. Goliath' 😳 Big Papi, Jeter & A-Rod preview 2025 World Series Big Papi, Alex Rodriguez and Derek Jeter previewed the Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Schedule

*if needed

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Head to Head

The Blue Jays have played the Dodgers a total of 3 times this season. The Dodgers win the season series 3-0. Check out the results from each game below:

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Past Results

8/10/2025: Dodgers 4, Blue Jays 3

8/9/2025: Dodgers 9, Blue Jays 1

8/8/2025: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds

According to DraftKings, the Dodgers are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:

Series Winner: Dodgers -215 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total), Blue Jays +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)

Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Predictions

Deesha Thosar: The Dodgers in five. It’s been a fantastic run for the Blue Jays, who were not at all the favorites to win the American League pennant. But Ohtani and the Dodgers are a buzzsaw.

Rowan Kavner: Yep, Dodgers in five. The right-handed heavy Blue Jays pitching staff is going to have a tough time against this star-studded L.A. lineup, especially after Ohtani had his get-right game. The only way Toronto wins this series is if it knocks a starter out early and takes advantage against a vulnerable Dodgers bullpen, but I don’t see that happening more than once or twice against this juggernaut rotation. Now healthy, that group has been virtually unhittable for months.