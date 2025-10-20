Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: World Series Predictions, How to Watch, TV Channel, Streaming
The Toronto Blue Jays and Los Angeles Dodgers kick off the 2025 World Series today! Check out everything you need to know about how to watch the Dodgers vs Blue Jays in the World Series:
How to watch Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Game 1
- Date: Friday, October 24, 2025
- Time: 8 p.m. ET
- Location: Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON
- TV: FOX
- Streaming: FOXSports.com, the FOX Sports App and FOX One
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is 'Goliath vs. Goliath' 😳 Big Papi, Jeter & A-Rod preview 2025 World Series
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Schedule
- Game 1: Friday, October 24 - 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Game 2: Saturday, October 25 - 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Game 3: Monday, October 27 - 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Game 4: Tuesday, October 28 - 8 p.m. (FOX)
- Game 5: Wednesday, October 29 - 8 p.m. (FOX)*
- Game 6: Friday, October 31 - 8 p.m. (FOX)*
- Game 7: Saturday, November 1 - 8 p.m. (FOX)*
*if needed
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Head to Head
The Blue Jays have played the Dodgers a total of 3 times this season. The Dodgers win the season series 3-0. Check out the results from each game below:
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Past Results
- 8/10/2025: Dodgers 4, Blue Jays 3
- 8/9/2025: Dodgers 9, Blue Jays 1
- 8/8/2025: Dodgers 5, Blue Jays 1
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Odds
According to DraftKings, the Dodgers are favored to win the series. Check out the detailed odds below:
- Series Winner: Dodgers -215 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.65 total), Blue Jays +180 (bet $10 to win $28 total)
Blue Jays vs. Dodgers Predictions
Deesha Thosar: The Dodgers in five. It’s been a fantastic run for the Blue Jays, who were not at all the favorites to win the American League pennant. But Ohtani and the Dodgers are a buzzsaw.
Rowan Kavner: Yep, Dodgers in five. The right-handed heavy Blue Jays pitching staff is going to have a tough time against this star-studded L.A. lineup, especially after Ohtani had his get-right game. The only way Toronto wins this series is if it knocks a starter out early and takes advantage against a vulnerable Dodgers bullpen, but I don’t see that happening more than once or twice against this juggernaut rotation. Now healthy, that group has been virtually unhittable for months.
One More World Series: Clayton Kershaw Will Be on Dodgers' Roster vs. Blue Jays
Dodgers vs. Blue Jays: Assembling the Ultimate 2025 World Series Starting Lineup
Dodgers To Be Without Pitcher Alex Vesia Heading Into World Series
Ranking the 25 World Series Champions Since 2000
10 MVPs – 5 Hitters and 5 Pitchers – Who Defined the Word Series This Century
Dave Roberts On Dodgers 'Ruining Baseball' Boast: 'That Was My Dig'
Sportsbooks Admit, 'We Definitely Need Blue Jays' to Win World Series
Which Teams Dominate the Best World Series Runners-Up Since 2000?
2025 MLB Playoff Bracket: Schedule for Blue Jays vs. Dodgers World Series
