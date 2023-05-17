Dodgers’ starter Dustin May leaves start with elbow pain
Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after one inning due to right elbow pain.
The 25-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery in May 2021. He was making his ninth start of the season and has a 4-1 record with a 2.63 ERA. Opponents are batting .173 against May, which is second-lowest in the National League and sixth-lowest in the majors.
May, known for his long, flowing red hair, returned from reconstructive elbow surgery toward the end of last season and was 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.
Dylan Covey, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game, came in for May.
The Dodgers came into Wednesday leading the NL West with a 27-16 record. The starting staff is fourth in the NL with a 3.78 ERA.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
-
Aaron Judge bristles at cheater talk after sideways glance before HR
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
-
MLB Mailbag: Bryce Harper or Rockies? Does José Abreu need a vacation?
Judge's HR breaks maple leaf, lifts Yankees over Blue Jays in drama-filled game
With Jacob deGrom down, the Rangers are finding another ace in Nathan Eovaldi
-
Could Walker Buehler return to Dodgers this year? He thinks so
Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery
Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip
-
Aaron Judge bristles at cheater talk after sideways glance before HR
Clayton Kershaw, pitching days after mother's death, deserves a historic ovation
MLB Power Rankings: Dodgers are back, Yankees too?
-
MLB Mailbag: Bryce Harper or Rockies? Does José Abreu need a vacation?
Judge's HR breaks maple leaf, lifts Yankees over Blue Jays in drama-filled game
With Jacob deGrom down, the Rangers are finding another ace in Nathan Eovaldi
-
Could Walker Buehler return to Dodgers this year? He thinks so
Texas Rangers pitcher Kumar Rocker will undergo Tommy John surgery
Oakland A's reach agreement for potential stadium site on Las Vegas Strip