Dodgers’ starter Dustin May leaves start with elbow pain

Updated May. 17, 2023 4:37 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Dustin May left Wednesday’s game against the Minnesota Twins after one inning due to right elbow pain.

The 25-year-old right-hander had Tommy John surgery in May 2021. He was making his ninth start of the season and has a 4-1 record with a 2.63 ERA. Opponents are batting .173 against May, which is second-lowest in the National League and sixth-lowest in the majors.

May, known for his long, flowing red hair, returned from reconstructive elbow surgery toward the end of last season and was 2-3 with a 4.50 ERA in six starts.

Dylan Covey, who was called up from Triple-A Oklahoma City before the game, came in for May.

The Dodgers came into Wednesday leading the NL West with a 27-16 record. The starting staff is fourth in the NL with a 3.78 ERA.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

