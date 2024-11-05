Dodgers star Shohei Ohtani has shoulder surgery after World Series injury
Shohei Ohtani had arthroscopic surgery on Tuesday to repair a labrum tear in his left shoulder, following an injury the Los Angeles Dodgers star suffered during Game 2 of the World Series on Oct. 26.
The Dodgers say the Japanese two-way player is expected to be ready for spring training in February.
Ohtani injured his nonthrowing shoulder while sliding into second base on a stolen base attempt, which resulted in a shoulder dislocation. He returned to play the next three games, helping the Dodgers beat the Yankees in five games to win the championship.
The surgery was performed by Dr. Neal ElAttrache in Los Angeles.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
