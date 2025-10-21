Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani Only Becoming More Popular with Public Betting Masses

Shohei Ohtani is almost certainly the best all-around MLB player of this generation, and perhaps any generation, based on his jaw-dropping performance in Game 4 of the NLCS.

It included 10 strikeouts in six innings pitched, and three home runs at the plate.

Almost needless to say, the Dodgers' Ohtani is very popular with the public betting masses. So Caesars Sports rolled out a small catalog of Ohtani World Series prop bets.

"We did a bunch of Ohtani specials, including one on whether he’ll record 10 or more strikeouts pitching and hit two or more homers in one game," Biggio said.

In other words: Will Shohei replicate his NLCS Game 4 performance? The odds are +2000, meaning a $100 bet would win $2,000 if Ohtani goes haywire again.

Here is the full deck of Ohtani props:

Ohtani to hit a leadoff home run: +300

Ohtani to record 7+ RBIs: +325

Ohtani to have 10+ hits: +350

Ohtani to hit a 470+ foot home run: +525

Ohtani to hit 5+ home runs: +1400

Ohtani to record a walk-off hit: +1500

Ohtani to have 10+ strikeouts and 2+ home runs in one game: +2000

Ohtani to throw 20+ strikeouts in the series: +3000

MVP Money

Along with all those Ohtani-specific props, the two-way superstar is also a solid +140 favorite in World Series MVP odds. Blue Jays' slugger Vladimir Guerrero Jr. is the +500 second choice.

"Obviously, people are throwing Ohtani MVP in parlays, and he’s in straight bets, as well. How can you go against the guy?" Biggio said. "But Ohtani winning MVP is OK for us. We kind of break even, because his odds are shorter."

Other players, however, are creating MVP liability for Caesars.

"It’s a popular market and a fun one to book," Biggio said. "We’ve got some liability to Mookie Betts. He’d be a good result for the customers, as would Vlad."

Earlier in the postseason, Betts was available as a +7500 long shot. In fact, a Caesars customer jumped on those odds with a $1,300 wager.

If Betts wins MVP, then the bettor runs off with $97,500 profit (total payout $98,800). And Betts is now closing in on the favorites, as the +1200 fifth choice.

Another trouble spot for Caesars is Blake Snell. When World Series MVP odds first posted, the Dodgers' starter was in the +7500/+8000 range. Now, he’s the +1400 co-sixth choice, after going 3-0 with a minuscule 0.86 ERA in three playoff starts.

In his last outing, NLCS Game 1 vs. Milwaukee, Snell threw eight shutout innings, allowing one hit while striking out 10.

"With as good as he’s been, bettors are taking a shot on him," Biggio said, while noting that a starting pitcher would likely have to record two wins minimum to get the award. "But that’s not out of the realm of possibilities."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.