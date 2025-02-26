Major League Baseball
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to make 2025 spring training debut against Angels on Friday
Dodgers' Shohei Ohtani to make 2025 spring training debut against Angels on Friday

Published Feb. 26, 2025 3:44 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers manager Dave Roberts says three-time MVP Shohei Ohtani will make his first spring training appearance of the year on Friday night against his old team, the Los Angeles Angels.

Ohtani, 30, will be the designated hitter. Roberts has not given a timetable for Ohtani's return to the pitching mound other than to say he hopes it would be "sooner than later." Roberts has ruled Ohtani out for the opening series in Tokyo against the Chicago Cubs on March 18-19.

Ohtani injured his left shoulder sliding into second base during the World Series, when the Dodgers beat the New York Yankees in five games. He did not pitch last season, his first with the Dodgers, while recovering from surgery to repair a ligament in his throwing elbow.

Playing exclusively as a batter, he hit 54 home runs with 59 stolen bases — the first person in the major league 50/50 club — and won his third unanimous MVP award.

As a pitcher, Ohtani is 38-19 with a 3.01 ERA, including a 10-5 record and 3.14 ERA in 2023 before he was injured that August.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

