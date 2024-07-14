Major League Baseball
Dodgers RHP Dustin May has season-ending esophagus surgery
Jul. 14, 2024

Los Angeles Dodgers right-hander Dustin May had esophagus surgery and won't return this season, another setback for him and the team's banged-up pitching staff.

May needed the procedure to repair a tear after he experienced discomfort following a dinner earlier in the week, the Dodgers confirmed Sunday.

Los Angeles has a short-handed rotation without injured pitchers Clayton Kershaw, Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Tyler Glasnow and Walker Buehler.

The 26-year-old May was previously on pace to at least potentially return from a second elbow surgery he had nearly a year ago after he was 4-1 with a 2.63 ERA in nine starts. His 2021 season ended after two months following his first elbow surgery.

May is 12-9 with a 3.10 ERA in 46 games, including 34 starts, over five seasons with the NL West-leading Dodgers, who were hoping he would bolster their staff later this season.

Kershaw moved closer to coming back Saturday in a rehab start for Triple-A Oklahoma City. The three-time Cy Young winner threw three scoreless innings, giving up only one walk and striking out five in a 38-pitch outing.

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

