Dodgers Reportedly Exercise $10M Team Option on Max Muncy for 2026 Season

Published Nov. 6, 2025 3:31 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers are keeping the band together, exercising a $10 million team option on third baseman Max Muncy for the 2026 MLB season, according to multiple reports. 

Next season is the second year of a two-year, $24 million extension, which the two sides agreed to in November 2023.

This season, Muncy totaled 19 home runs and 67 RBIs, while posting a .243/.376/.470 slash line in 100 games. He missed time due to knee and oblique injuries, respectively. 

In the postseason, Muncy blasted three home runs, while posting a .214/.353/.411 slash line, including a solo home run in the Dodgers' thrilling, 11-inning victory over the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 7 of the World Series.

Muncy, a two-time All-Star, has been with the Dodgers since 2018, helping the franchise win three World Series (2020, 2024 and 2025). 

Elsewhere, the Dodgers picked up a $3.6 million team option on left-handed reliever Alex Vesia, per The Athletic. On the free-agent front, relievers Michael Kopech and Kirby Yates, outfielder Michael Conforto and infielder Miguel Rojas — who hit a game-tying solo home run in the ninth inning of Game 7 of the World Series — are free agents.

Muncy and the Dodgers are the first MLB team to win back-to-back championships since the New York Yankees (1998-200) and have won the National League West for the 12th time in 13 seasons at 93-69.

