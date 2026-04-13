Most Unhittable Pitcher? Will Dodgers Repeat? Dontrelle Willis Makes His Picks

FOX Sports' MLB analyst Dontrelle Willis captured Major League Baseball's pulse in the span of 90 seconds during this week's rendition of "Hit and Run."

Here's who was worthy of Willis' praise this week.

Is Padres' Mason Miller the Best Closer in Baseball? ⚾️ 👀 MLBonFOX

World Series Winner: Los Angeles Dodgers

"You didn't see the ring that I brought in a couple of days ago? The Dodgers, I'm taking. They're just too deep of a lineup. They lead all of baseball in home runs, RBI and (slugging percentage). And really, Kyle Tucker hasn't begun to be himself. But this is too deep and too experienced of a team."

MLB's Home Run Leader: Yordan Alvarez, Houston Astros

(Photo by Houston Astros/Getty Images)

"If he stays healthy, in Houston, I think that swing, plays to that ballpark. He has line to line power. Already six home runs on the year. They're going to need him to stay healthy and give them 500 at-bats if they want a shot in the AL West. So I think he's going to lead it. "

Best NL Shortstop: Elly de le Cruz, Cincinnati Reds

"He's absolutely dynamic. Love what he does defensively. He has range. Hitting .280 right now. Leads the Cincinnati Reds in runs scored. He can do it all, and have some power as well."

MLB's Most Unhittable Pitcher: Mason Miller, San Diego Padres

"You see that bad man down there in San Diego, Mason Miller? He's absolutely elite. The fastball plays anywhere from 100 miles an hour to 103. Slider is 92 miles an hour. He's truly fun to watch."