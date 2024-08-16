Major League Baseball Dodgers place starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on IL Updated Aug. 16, 2024 9:27 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had been placed on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis, the latest injury blow for the NL powerhouse.

It is the second trip to the IL this season for the 31-year-old Glasnow, who previously missed time with back tightness.

Glasnow was an All-Star for the first time this season, but has started only five times since the start of July. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have seen what once was an 8½ game lead in the NL West shrink to two games in a little more than three weeks, as the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have surged into contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make up for the loss of Glasnow, the Dodgers recalled left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski from the minor leagues and tabbed him to start on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was Wrobleski's fifth start of the season with the Dodgers, and he entered Friday night with a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily .]

share