Major League Baseball
Dodgers place starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on IL
Major League Baseball

Dodgers place starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow on IL

Updated Aug. 16, 2024 9:27 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers announced on Friday that starting pitcher Tyler Glasnow had been placed on the injured list with right elbow tendinitis, the latest injury blow for the NL powerhouse.

It is the second trip to the IL this season for the 31-year-old Glasnow, who previously missed time with back tightness. 

Glasnow was an All-Star for the first time this season, but has started only five times since the start of July. Meanwhile, the Dodgers have seen what once was an 8½ game lead in the NL West shrink to two games in a little more than three weeks, as the Arizona Diamondbacks and San Diego Padres have surged into contention.

ADVERTISEMENT

To make up for the loss of Glasnow, the Dodgers recalled left-handed pitcher Justin Wrobleski from the minor leagues and tabbed him to start on Friday night against the St. Louis Cardinals.

It was Wrobleski's fifth start of the season with the Dodgers, and he entered Friday night with a 4.05 ERA in 20 innings.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes