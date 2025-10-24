Dodgers A Lock to Make History? MLB on FOX Crew Makes World Series Predictions
It all comes down to this: the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will look to make history as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.
Will Toronto make history in the club's first World Series appearance since 1993? Or will L.A. etch its own place in the record books as the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees?
Ahead of Friday's Game 1, A-Rod, Big Papi and Jeter weighed in on the "MLB on FOX Pregame" show with their picks for this year's Fall Classic.
2025 World Series Predictions: Big Papi, A-Rod & Jeter make their picks | MLB on FOX
Derek Jeter: Dodgers in 6
Jeter: I'm going with the experience of the Los Angeles Dodgers to win this series in six games, but they can't let Toronto get any games early on.
Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers in 7
A-Rod: My heart says Toronto, but I'm gonna with my brains here and say Dodgers in 7. Too strong pitching, too deep, too much experience.
David Ortiz: Blue Jays in 7
Ortiz: I love my boy Mookie. He's got what? — three rings? I love my people in L.A., you guys know that I love you guys. But I gotta tell you, I gotta cheer for my boy Vladdy this one time. I've got the Blue Jays in 7.
