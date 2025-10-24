Major League Baseball
Dodgers A Lock to Make History? MLB on FOX Crew Makes World Series Predictions
Major League Baseball

Dodgers A Lock to Make History? MLB on FOX Crew Makes World Series Predictions

Updated Oct. 24, 2025 8:08 p.m. ET

It all comes down to this: the defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers will look to make history as they take on the Toronto Blue Jays in the 2025 World Series.

Will Toronto make history in the club's first World Series appearance since 1993? Or will L.A. etch its own place in the record books as the first team to win back-to-back titles since the 1999-2000 New York Yankees?

Ahead of Friday's Game 1, A-Rod, Big Papi and Jeter weighed in on the "MLB on FOX Pregame" show with their picks for this year's Fall Classic.

2025 World Series Predictions: Big Papi, A-Rod & Jeter make their picks | MLB on FOX

2025 World Series Predictions: Big Papi, A-Rod & Jeter make their picks | MLB on FOX

Derek Jeter: Dodgers in 6

Jeter: I'm going with the experience of the Los Angeles Dodgers to win this series in six games, but they can't let Toronto get any games early on.

Alex Rodriguez: Dodgers in 7

A-Rod: My heart says Toronto, but I'm gonna with my brains here and say Dodgers in 7. Too strong pitching, too deep, too much experience.

David Ortiz: Blue Jays in 7

Ortiz: I love my boy Mookie. He's got what? — three rings? I love my people in L.A., you guys know that I love you guys. But I gotta tell you, I gotta cheer for my boy Vladdy this one time. I've got the Blue Jays in 7.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes