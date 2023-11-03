Major League Baseball
Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery, hopes to return next summer
Major League Baseball

Dodgers’ Clayton Kershaw has shoulder surgery, hopes to return next summer

Published Nov. 3, 2023 3:10 p.m. ET

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Clayton Kershaw had left shoulder surgery Friday and anticipates being sidelined until next summer.

The 35-year-old wrote in a social media post that the surgery with Dodgers head team physician Dr. Neal ElAttrache was to repair the glenohumeral ligaments and his shoulder capsule. There are three glenohumeral ligaments and they reinforce the joint capsule.

"I am hopeful to return to play at some point next summer," he wrote. "Thanks for your prayers!"

Kershaw was sidelined for six weeks by the shoulder injury, and it hampered him over the final couple months of the season. Neither he nor the team ever said much about his shoulder during the season.

ADVERTISEMENT

He didn’t pitch more than 5 1/3 innings after coming off the injured list in mid-August. Then he got hit hard by Arizona in the National League Division Series, tagged for six runs before getting an out in the first inning of the worst start of his career.

The Dodgers lost in the NLDS for the second straight year, getting swept by the D-backs.

Kershaw is a free agent for the third year in a row. He signed one-year contracts each of the last two years to stay with the Dodgers, the only team he’s pitched for since his career began in 2008.

"I’m not sure how it’s going to look," Kershaw said about his future plans when the season ended.

Andrew Friedman, Dodgers president of baseball operations, said the team "absolutely" wants the three-time Cy Young Award winner back. He turns 36 in March.

"The ball is squarely in their court," Friedman said, referring to Kershaw and his wife, Ellen.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Los Angeles Dodgers

[Do you want more great stories delivered right to you? Here's how you can create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow your favorite leagues, teams and players and receive a personalized newsletter in your inbox daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks

Kansas City Chiefs vs. Miami Dolphins: Prediction, odds, picks

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsUSFL USFL
Quick Links
2023 World Series Image 2023 World Series2023 Heisman Watch Image 2023 Heisman Watch2023 NFL Power Rankings Image 2023 NFL Power RankingsNASCAR Playoffs Image 2023 NASCAR PlayoffsColorado Buffaloes football image Colorado Buffaloes Football
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes