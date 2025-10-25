Major League Baseball
Can Dodgers Bounce Back From Game 1 Loss? Derek Jeter Believes So
Major League Baseball

Can Dodgers Bounce Back From Game 1 Loss? Derek Jeter Believes So

Updated Oct. 25, 2025 6:41 p.m. ET

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are on the ropes after an 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. Now, the question on everyone's mind heading into Game 2 is the same:

How will they respond to the crushing loss?

During the "MLB on FOX" Game 1 post-game show, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz offered their thoughts on the effect the loss could have, an outcome A-Rod believes already has the Dodgers on high alert.

"Tremendous pressure," Rodriguez said when asked if the big loss adds any pressure. "The most pressure they've had probably this whole run 'cause that was more than a win, fellas, that was a spankdown."

Jeter's opinion on the situation didn't quite take the same "sky is falling" approach as A-Rod's, however. After citing manager Dave Roberts' calm demeanor with the media after the game, Jeter gave his vote of confidence for the Dodgers' ability to recover and give a strong performance given their experience.

"The Dodgers have been here, they know what it takes to win," said Jeter. "They know that losing by 10 runs is the same as losing by one run. It gives the Toronto Blue Jays a lot more confidence, and they're not a team that ever lacks confidence 'cause they know they can hit. But I expect the Dodgers to bounce back. 

"I expect their at-bats to be better. It's going to be another one of those games. It could go either way."

As for Big Papi's perspective, Ortiz said he didn't believe there's pressure yet, but said the loss will force L.A. to "pay attention to what we got going on right here" and prepare better for the relentless Blue Jays in Game 2. 

'I expect the Dodgers to bounce back' — Derek Jeter confident Los Angeles will respond in Game 2

'I expect the Dodgers to bounce back' — Derek Jeter confident Los Angeles will respond in Game 2
"MLB on FOX" crew reacted to the Los Angeles Dodgers' Game 1 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays and assess LA's chances in Game 2 of the World Series.

Will Game 1 be a wake-up call for the reigning champs? Or is Toronto ready to deliver another knockout punch on Saturday night?

Tune in to find out as Game 2 of the 2025 World Series kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

How to Watch 2025 World Series: Schedule, TV Channels, Streaming, Dates, Times

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™Best Betting Apps Image Best Betting Apps & SitesBest Sportsbook Promos Image Best Sportsbook Promos2025 World Series Image 2025 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes