Can Dodgers Bounce Back From Game 1 Loss? Derek Jeter Believes So

The defending champion Los Angeles Dodgers are on the ropes after an 11-4 loss to the Toronto Blue Jays in Game 1 of the World Series. Now, the question on everyone's mind heading into Game 2 is the same:

How will they respond to the crushing loss?

During the "MLB on FOX" Game 1 post-game show, Derek Jeter, Alex Rodriguez and David Ortiz offered their thoughts on the effect the loss could have, an outcome A-Rod believes already has the Dodgers on high alert.

"Tremendous pressure," Rodriguez said when asked if the big loss adds any pressure. "The most pressure they've had probably this whole run 'cause that was more than a win, fellas, that was a spankdown."

Jeter's opinion on the situation didn't quite take the same "sky is falling" approach as A-Rod's, however. After citing manager Dave Roberts' calm demeanor with the media after the game, Jeter gave his vote of confidence for the Dodgers' ability to recover and give a strong performance given their experience.

"The Dodgers have been here, they know what it takes to win," said Jeter. "They know that losing by 10 runs is the same as losing by one run. It gives the Toronto Blue Jays a lot more confidence, and they're not a team that ever lacks confidence 'cause they know they can hit. But I expect the Dodgers to bounce back.

"I expect their at-bats to be better. It's going to be another one of those games. It could go either way."

As for Big Papi's perspective, Ortiz said he didn't believe there's pressure yet, but said the loss will force L.A. to "pay attention to what we got going on right here" and prepare better for the relentless Blue Jays in Game 2.

Will Game 1 be a wake-up call for the reigning champs? Or is Toronto ready to deliver another knockout punch on Saturday night?

Tune in to find out as Game 2 of the 2025 World Series kicks off at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.