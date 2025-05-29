Major League Baseball
Dodgers acquire Alexis Diaz from Reds to help patch ailing bullpen
Published May. 29, 2025 6:00 p.m. ET

The Los Angeles Dodgers acquired right-handed reliever Alexis Diaz from the Cincinnati Reds on Thursday, with the two teams announcing the trade on X. In return for Diaz, the Dodgers sent right-hander 2024 draft pick Mike Villani to the Reds. 

Diaz finished ninth in MLB in total saves in 2024. Before that, he earned an All-Star nod in 2023 and recorded 37 saves, good for fourth in the sport.

Entering 2025, however, he didn't hold the Reds' closer job. Then, on May 1 — one day after conceding five earned runs in one inning to the St. Louis Cardinals — the Reds optioned Diaz to Triple-A. 

To make room for Diaz on their 40-man roster, the Dodgers placed reliever Evan Phillips on the 60-day injured list. 

Phillips last appeared in a game on May 5. He was originally placed on the injured list due to forearm discomfort, but an MRI later revealed that the root of the problem was inflammation in his elbow. 

While Diaz's role in the bullpen isn't certain, his arrival comes at a crucial time for the Dodgers. Along with Phillips, the Dodgers have seen relievers Kirby Yates, Blake Treinen, and Michael Grove hit the injured list this season. Meanwhile, relievers Brusdar Graterol, Michael Kopech and Kyle Hurt continue to rehab from long-term injuries. 

With that extensive slate of injuries, the Dodgers need Diaz to rediscover his previous form. 

Los Angeles Dodgers
Cincinnati Reds
Alexis Díaz
