Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day IL with bruised left foot
Cubs place shortstop Dansby Swanson on 10-day IL with bruised left foot

Published Jul. 8, 2023 3:02 p.m. ET

The Chicago Cubs placed Dansby Swanson on the 10-day injured list Saturday because of a bruised left foot, but anticipate it will be a short absence for their All-Star shortstop.

The move is retroactive to Thursday, a day after Swanson left in the seventh inning of Chicago's 4-3 win at Milwaukee, and he is eligible to return July 16 when the Cubs host the Red Sox.

"It is unfortunate to get into this position," Swanson said before Chicago continued a three-game series with the Yankees. "The biggest thing — just from a timing standpoint — I’m getting four days with the break. It was almost, in a way, like a good insurance policy not to lose some retroactive dates."

In the first year of a seven-year, $177 million contract, Swanson is hitting .258 with 10 homers and 36 RBIs in 83 games. He was selected to his second All-Star team and replaced on the National League roster by Arizona’s Geraldo Perdomo.

To replace Swanson on the Cubs' active roster, infielder Miles Mastrobuoni was recalled from Triple-A Iowa. Mastrobuoni is hitting .145 in 29 games this year.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

