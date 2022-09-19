Major League Baseball
Countdown to the MLB Playoffs: Astros clinch AL West
The hunt to play baseball in October is heating up.

There are a handful of MLB division races that could come down to the wire, and each wild-card spot is still up for grabs.

Here's where the playoff race stands in both leagues through Monday morning.

NL WEST

The Los Angeles Dodgers (101-44) own the best record in the sport and clinched the division title last Tuesday. The San Diego Padres (81-66) are the final wild-card seed.

NL EAST

The New York Mets (93-55) and Atlanta Braves (91-55) are in a slugfest for the NL East, with New York a game ahead of Atlanta. The Mets can clinch a playoff berth — but not the division — with a win Monday. Meanwhile, the Philadelphia Phillies (80-66) are the No. 3 NL wild card.

NL CENTRAL

The St. Louis Cardinals (87-61) have been one of the hottest teams since the All-Star break and subsequently powered themselves to the top of the NL Central. On the other hand, the Milwaukee Brewers (78-68) are eight games out of first in the division and three games out of the wild card.

NL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card: St. Louis Cardinals

No. 2 wild card: Atlanta Braves

No. 3 wild card: San Diego Padres

No. 4 wild card: Philadelphia Phillies

AL WEST

The Houston Astros (97-51) clinched the AL West with a 4-0 victory on Monday. Dusty Baker's club now holds a 15-game lead on the Seattle Mariners (81-65). The Mariners are the No. 4 AL wild card.

AL EAST

The New York Yankees (88-58) remain atop the AL East despite their subpar play of late, holding a 5.5-game lead on the Toronto Blue Jays (83-64). Meanwhile, the Tampa Bay Rays (82-65) are 5.5 games ahead of the Baltimore Orioles (76-69) for the final AL wild card. 

AL CENTRAL

In a division that has changed all summer, the Cleveland Guardians (80-67) are four games ahead of the Chicago White Sox (76-71). The Minnesota Twins (73-74), who were atop the division throughout the first half, are now seven games out of first.

AL WILD-CARD STANDINGS

No. 1 wild card: Cleveland Guardians

No. 2 wild card: Toronto Blue Jays

No. 3 wild card: Tampa Bay Rays

No. 4 wild card: Seattle Mariners

