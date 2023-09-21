Major League Baseball
Gerrit Cole strengthens Cy Young case with eight-inning gem as Yankees beat Blue Jays
Gerrit Cole strengthens Cy Young case with eight-inning gem as Yankees beat Blue Jays

Published Sep. 21, 2023 10:14 p.m. ET

Gerrit Cole retired the first 16 hitters and pitched eight outstanding innings to bolster his Cy Young Award credentials as the New York Yankees stayed over .500 with a 5-3 victory over the Toronto Blue Jays on Thursday night.

Cole (14-4) allowed a run and two hits in his longest outing since pitching a two-hit shutout against Minnesota on April 16. He struck out nine, walked none and permitted two baserunners while lowering his AL-best ERA to 2.75.

Cole won his fourth straight decision since getting tagged for six runs in an 8-1 loss to Boston on Aug. 19. He also allowed two runs or fewer for the major league-best 25th time this year and improved to 8-3 following a New York loss.

Cole reached 200 innings for the second straight season and sixth time overall. He also is the only pitcher to reach the mark in five seasons since 2017.

Jake Bauers hit a three-run homer four batters in against Jose Berríos (11-11), Aaron Judge and Estevan Florial added RBI doubles and the Yankees avoided a three-game sweep.

Toronto had its five-game winning streak stopped and is a half-game ahead of Texas and Seattle for the second of three American League wild-card spots.

Cole lost his perfect game bid on his 69th pitch when Alejandro Kirk doubled to right-center. After allowing the hit, Cole struck out Kevin Kiermaier and retired former Houston teammate George Springer.

Cole got two more strikeouts in the seventh by fanning Bo Bichette and Davis Schneider to end the inning at 88 pitches.

Cole allowed his second hit when Matt Chapman started the eighth with a double. Chapman ended the shutout bid by scoring on a wild pitch, but Cole retired Whit Merrifield and Kirk as Clay Holmes warmed up.

Holmes allowed two runs in the ninth on an RBI fielder's choice by pinch-hitter Vladimir Guerrero Jr and a fielding error by Gleyber Torres.

Trying to avoid their first losing season since 1992, the Yankees moved to 78-77 with nine games remaining and avoided getting swept at home by Toronto for the second time in three seasons.

Berrios allowed four runs and seven hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

