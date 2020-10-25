Major League Baseball Kershaw Makes History In Dodgers Win 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Game 5 of the World Series didn't end in fireworks similar to Game 4, but it did end with the Los Angeles Dodgers sitting just one win away from their first title since 1988.

Here are the key takeaways from Sunday's Game 5:

1. Kershaw makes history

For as much flak as Clayton Kershaw has gotten about his career postseason performance, he moved into first place in one of the major playoff pitching categories on Sunday night.

With a strikeout of Kevin Kiermaier in the fifth inning, Kershaw passed Justin Verlander for the most strikeouts in MLB postseason history.

He struck out Mike Zunino in the very next at-bat, earning strikeout No. 207. On the night, Kershaw pitched 5 and 2/3 innings, striking out six total and giving up two runs.

Sunday represented Kershaw's second win of the World Series, after he pitched six innings in Game 1, an 8-3 win for LA.

In that outing, he struck out eight and gave up just one run.

If the Dodgers can put an end to the Fall Classic on Tuesday, history figures to look favorably upon Kershaw, after posting a 2-0 record in his latest World Series appearance and setting the record for all-time playoff punchouts.

2. Treinen closes the show

For as dominant as he's been, Dodgers closer Kenley Jansen, historically, has struggled on the mound in the biggest playoff moments. And in Game 4, he blew yet another save which allowed the Rays to tie the series at 2-2.

So on Sunday, LA turned to Blake Treinen to play the role of closer – and boy, did he deliver.

After giving up a single to Manuel Margot to lead off the bottom of the ninth, Treinen settled in, striking out Austin Meadows, forcing Joey Wendle to fly out, and striking out Willy Adames to end the game.

Now, the Dodgers will presumably send Walker Buehler to the mound in Tuesday's Game 6 to face off with Tampa Bay ace Blake Snell.

If they do, it will be a matchup for the ages, with a World Series title on the line for LA.

3. Legendary hitting

Despite falling in Game 5, Tampa Bay's Randy Arozarena made history, as he continued his hot streak from the plate.

So far this postseason, in 19 games, Arozarena has at least one hit in 15 games. In five World Series games, he has six hits and two home runs.

In the opposite dugout, Corey Seager is making history as well.

With his RBI single in the first inning, Seager inched closer to the top of the record books.

And the Dodgers inched closer to a World Series championship.

Enter the World Series Super 6 contest for each and every game between the Dodgers and Rays on the FOX Super 6 app for a chance to win $25,000 for free. Download now at foxsuper6.com!

Get more from Major League Baseball Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.