Major League Baseball
Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach? Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?
Major League Baseball

Cardinals' Albert Pujols hits two homers — 700 in reach?

41 mins ago

Albert Pujols homered twice to help lift the St. Louis Cardinals over the Milwaukee Brewers, 6-3, on Sunday.

Pujols hit a solo shot in the second and a three-run drive in the eighth to give him 689 career homers. As his final season winds down, the 42-year-old Pujols ranks fourth on the career homer list behind Barry Bonds (762), Hank Aaron (755), Babe Ruth (714) and Alex Rodriguez (696). 

Sunday was also Pujols' 63rd career multi-homer game, which is tied for the fifth-most in MLB history (Willie Mays). Babe Ruth has the most with 72 and Mark McGuire is fourth with 67. 

It's the second time Pujols has hit two homers in a game this season, making him the third player to have two multi-homer games at the age of 42 or older (Barry Bonds and Carlton Fisk). 

Sunday's performance gives Pujols 10 homers on the season over 66 games. St. Louis only has 48 games left this season, meaning Pujols will have to hit a home run in roughly every four games in order to reach 700. 

As for what else went down in the Cardinals' win, starter Mike Mikolas (9-9) permitted two runs on four hits, six strikeouts and no walks over eight innings pitched. Mikolas has held opponents to two or fewer earned runs in nine of 13 starts.

Dylan Carlson and Tyler O’Neill also hit homers for the Cardinals on Sunday. With the win, St. Louis extended its lead over Milwaukee to 1.5 games for the NL Central. 

Reporting by Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share
Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning
Major League Baseball

Rays' Drew Rasmussen loses perfect game in ninth inning

1 hour ago
Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles
Major League Baseball

Dodgers' Max Muncy took step back to move past struggles

8 hours ago
MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres' title odds
Major League Baseball

MLB odds: How Fernando Tatis' suspension affects Padres' title odds

22 hours ago
Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers
Major League Baseball

Fernando Tatis Jr.'s suspension breaks Padres' trust, puts onus on newcomers

1 day ago
Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs
Major League Baseball

Padres' Fernando Tatis Jr. suspended 80 games for PEDs

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes