Major League Baseball
Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery
Major League Baseball

Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery

Published Aug. 15, 2024 7:44 p.m. ET

Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery.

The Brewers released a statement Thursday with Yelich saying he had made the decision "after careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel." Dr. Brandon Rebholz will perform the surgery Friday in Milwaukee.

The 32-year-old Yelich hasn't played since being removed from a game on July 23. The Brewers are still nine games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central as of Thursday evening.

The 2018 NL MVP earned his third All-Star Game selection this year. He was batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games despite dealing with the back issue that had landed him on the injured list twice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Reporting by The Associated Press.

[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: The Mookie Betts deal and the 15 worst MLB trades of the past decade

The Mookie Betts deal and the 15 worst MLB trades of the past decade

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 Summer Olympics Image 2024 Summer Olympics2024 NFL Preseason Schedule Image 2024 NFL Preseason Schedule2024 MLB Playoff Picture Image 2024 MLB Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes