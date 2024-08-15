Brewers' outfielder Christian Yelich to have season-ending back surgery
Milwaukee Brewers outfielder Christian Yelich will have season-ending back surgery.
The Brewers released a statement Thursday with Yelich saying he had made the decision "after careful consideration and consultation with medical personnel." Dr. Brandon Rebholz will perform the surgery Friday in Milwaukee.
The 32-year-old Yelich hasn't played since being removed from a game on July 23. The Brewers are still nine games ahead of the Cincinnati Reds for first place in the National League Central as of Thursday evening.
The 2018 NL MVP earned his third All-Star Game selection this year. He was batting .315 with a .406 on-base percentage, 11 homers, 42 RBIs and 21 steals in 73 games despite dealing with the back issue that had landed him on the injured list twice.
Reporting by The Associated Press.
[Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]
-
Aaron Judge fastest to 300 home runs in MLB history: By the numbers
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Orioles No. 1? Dodgers top 5?
-
New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely headed to IL after elbow injury
Why now is the best time to bet on the Padres by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024 MLB ROY odds: Jackson Merrill closing in on Paul Skenes
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Ohtani, Judge distance themselves from the pack
-
Aaron Judge fastest to 300 home runs in MLB history: By the numbers
2024 MLB Playoff picture, bracket, schedule
2024 MLB Power Rankings: Yankees or Orioles No. 1? Dodgers top 5?
-
New York Yankees center fielder Jazz Chisholm Jr. likely headed to IL after elbow injury
Why now is the best time to bet on the Padres by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica
2024 MLB ROY odds: Jackson Merrill closing in on Paul Skenes
-
2024 MLB MVP race, odds: Ohtani, Judge distance themselves from the pack