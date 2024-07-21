Major League Baseball Braves place All-Star left-hander Max Fried on 15-day IL with forearm issue Published Jul. 21, 2024 12:45 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Braves All-Star left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday, the Braves announced Sunday.

Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA) has made 18 starts this season and has been a critical member of the Braves' rotation along with Chris Sale and Reynaldo López. The Braves lost top pitcher Spencer Strider for the season in April after just two starts.

Manager Brian Snitker said Fried initially felt something getting loose before Tuesday's All-Star Game appearance. Fried pitched the second inning, throwing 10 pitches and allowing one walk. He still felt something was off when he came to the ballpark on Friday, and he had an MRI that revealed neuritis. He will not throw until he is asymptomatic.

"Hopefully it is just a brief stint on the IL," Snitker said.

Fried, who has made the National League All-Star team in two of the last three seasons, missed three months last year with a strained forearm.

He last pitched for the Braves on July 11. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings during a 1-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona. He gave up a season-high 11 hits in his previous start, an 8-6 loss to the Phillies.

The Braves recalled lefty Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill Fried's roster spot. Dodd made seven starts with the Braves in 2023 and was 2-2 with a 7.60 ERA. He is 2-7 with a 4.99 ERA this season with Gwinnett.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

