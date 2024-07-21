Major League Baseball
Braves place All-Star left-hander Max Fried on 15-day IL with forearm issue
Major League Baseball

Braves place All-Star left-hander Max Fried on 15-day IL with forearm issue

Published Jul. 21, 2024 12:45 p.m. ET

Braves All-Star left-hander Max Fried was placed on the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday, the Braves announced Sunday.

Fried (7-5, 3.08 ERA) has made 18 starts this season and has been a critical member of the Braves' rotation along with Chris Sale and Reynaldo López. The Braves lost top pitcher Spencer Strider for the season in April after just two starts.

Manager Brian Snitker said Fried initially felt something getting loose before Tuesday's All-Star Game appearance. Fried pitched the second inning, throwing 10 pitches and allowing one walk. He still felt something was off when he came to the ballpark on Friday, and he had an MRI that revealed neuritis. He will not throw until he is asymptomatic.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Hopefully it is just a brief stint on the IL," Snitker said.

Fried, who has made the National League All-Star team in two of the last three seasons, missed three months last year with a strained forearm.

He last pitched for the Braves on July 11. He allowed one run on five hits in six innings during a 1-0 loss to the Diamondbacks in Arizona. He gave up a season-high 11 hits in his previous start, an 8-6 loss to the Phillies.

The Braves recalled lefty Dylan Dodd from Triple-A Gwinnett to fill Fried's roster spot. Dodd made seven starts with the Braves in 2023 and was 2-2 with a 7.60 ERA. He is 2-7 with a 4.99 ERA this season with Gwinnett.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves
Max Fried
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Who's going to win the World Series? These six stats point to one team

Who's going to win the World Series? These six stats point to one team

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Copa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes