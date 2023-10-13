Major League Baseball
Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery
Braves pitcher Kyle Wright expected to miss 2024 season after shoulder surgery

Published Oct. 13, 2023 6:36 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves right-hander Kyle Wright is expected to miss next season after surgery to repair a torn capsule in his pitching shoulder.

Texas Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister performed the operation Wednesday in Arlington, Texas, the Braves said Friday.

After leading the majors with 21 wins last season, Wright underwent a cortisone injection in January to deal with lingering shoulder pain, forcing him to start the season on the injured list.

He made his debut on April 11 but got through only five starts — going 0-1 with a 5.79 ERA — before returning to the injured list.

Wright was out for more than four months before he finally returned to the Braves on Sept. 11. But he never looked like the pitcher who had that breakout season, giving up 10 earned runs, 11 hits, six walks and three homers over seven innings in two starts against the Philadelphia Phillies.

Braves manager Brian Snitker moved him to the bullpen for the final week of the regular season, hoping he would be more effective as a long reliever. Wright did produce more hopeful numbers (two earned runs in 5 1/3 innings) but he struggled to bounce back after each outing, prompting the Braves to finally send him for another evaluation.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

