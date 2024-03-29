Major League Baseball
Braves manager leaves home on Opening Day due to 'hostile' Phillies crowd
Major League Baseball

Braves manager leaves home on Opening Day due to 'hostile' Phillies crowd

Published Mar. 29, 2024 4:03 p.m. ET

Atlanta Braves manager Brian Snitker's family stayed out of Philadelphia on Opening Day.

Snitker called out Phillies fans in spring training for what he said was objectionable behavior from them in the playoffs toward his wife and other Atlanta friends and family members.

"It's rough there," Snitker said in an interview with Atlanta radio station WZGC broadcast on March 21. "They don't seem to mind, either, quite honestly. It was rough on them all last year to the point where it was concerning."

The Phillies eliminated the Braves in Philadelphia each of the last two seasons in the National League Division Series. The Braves have won six straight NL East titles and the 2021 World Series.

ADVERTISEMENT

Snitker had also said Philly had "by far the most hostile crowd" and his wife would refuse to return to Citizens Bank Park.

Asked what made his family feel unsafe at the ballpark, Snitker said Friday, "I'm not going to get into all that. Let's talk about today."

"My wife's babysitting and the grandkids are in school," Snitker said in Atlanta's dugout. "They wouldn't be anywhere, honestly, other than home."

Snitker otherwise praised the atmosphere at Citizens Bank Park which — aside from celebrating its 20-year anniversary this season — has earned a reputation as one of the rowdiest places to play in baseball.

"This is a passionate fan base and there's a lot of energy in the air, and rightly so," Snitker said. "This is a really good club. These fans are passionate about what they do. It's a fun place to come play, quite honestly, because there is a lot of energy."

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.]

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves
Philadelphia Phillies
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: MLB Opening Day: Best moments from baseball's season opener

MLB Opening Day: Best moments from baseball's season opener

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
Undisputed UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NBA Power Rankings Image NBA Power RankingsNFL Free Agent Tracker Image NFL Free Agent TrackerCopa America Image 2024 Copa AmericaUEFA Euro 2024 Image UEFA Euro 2024NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff PictureMarch Madness Odds Image March Madness Odds
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes