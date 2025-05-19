Major League Baseball
Braves activate right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from injured list
Braves activate right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from injured list

Published May. 19, 2025 3:15 p.m. ET

The Atlanta Braves reinstated right-handed pitcher Spencer Strider from the injured list on Monday.

Strider, a former Major League Baseball strikeouts leader in 2023, has made only one start this season because of a right hamstring injury that occurred during a warm-up session in mid-April.

Strider's next start will be just his fourth since the beginning of the 2024 season. He was limited to two starts in 2024 by elbow surgery to repair an ulnar collateral ligament injury.

He made his first start in a year on April 16, a 3-1 loss at Toronto, before hurting his hamstring. He pitched a simulated game last week, after which he said he felt ready to return.

The Braves were off on Monday and next play on Tuesday against the Nationals in Washington.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

