Major League Baseball
Boston's Chris Sale throws first simulated game Boston's Chris Sale throws first simulated game
Major League Baseball

Boston's Chris Sale throws first simulated game

1 hour ago

Boston Red Sox left-hander Chris Sale threw 32 pitches in a simulated game at Fenway Park on Thursday.

With teammates watching from different areas of the ballpark, Sale, 33, faced the same three batters twice - in two separate innings - and sat in the dugout after the first.

"Good, 94, 95 [mph]. Good changeup," Red Sox manager Alex Cora said after Sale was done.

Sidelined since spring training after suffering a fracture in his rib cage, Sale could be a huge boost for a Boston rotation that also is missing right-hander Nathan Eovaldi because of a back injury.

But Sale's health will be a concern once again.

Sale, signed through 2024 in a five-year, $145 million deal, is 114-74 with a 3.03 ERA and 2,059 strikeouts over 321 big league appearances. But the seven-time All-Star has thrown just 42⅔ innings for the Red Sox since the end of the 2019 season.

Last season, he went 5-1 with a 3.16 ERA in nine starts in his return from Tommy John surgery, relying mostly on his fastball and slider.

Now, Cora was excited to see Sale's changeup.

"He was a two-pitch pitcher for a month and half. That far away from surgery now, this will play. It was a good one," Cora said. "I don't know what's next, we'll sit down today and map it out."

Most of Boston's relievers watched Sale's throwing session, sitting in the grass in shallow center field. Shortstop Xander Bogaerts took it in from the dugout with a few teammates, and star third baseman Rafael Devers watched from lower-box seats while chatting with friends.

The media was lined up behind the plate and in the first row along the first-base line.

"We've just got to be patient. Everybody's excited," Cora said, before joking: "I've never seen a live BP with this much coverage in the years I've been here."

After walking off and into the dugout, Sale bumped knuckles with a handful of teammates before heading to the clubhouse. He didn't speak to the media.

Reporting by the Associated Press

Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
College World Series: Players to watch as Texas, Auburn, more go for title
College Baseball

College World Series: Players to watch as Texas, Auburn, more go for title

11 hours ago
Atlanta Braves' record 14-game win streak: By The Numbers
Major League Baseball

Atlanta Braves' record 14-game win streak: By The Numbers

21 hours ago
Astros make history with two immaculate innings vs. Rangers
Major League Baseball

Astros make history with two immaculate innings vs. Rangers

23 hours ago
Aaron Judge headlines MLB free-agency stocks on the rise
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge headlines MLB free-agency stocks on the rise

1 day ago
Phil Nevin ready to take Shohei Ohtani, Angels to the next level
Major League Baseball

Phil Nevin ready to take Shohei Ohtani, Angels to the next level

1 day ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFL
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesNASCAR Cup Series Standings NASCAR StandingsMLB Standings MLB Standings2022 NFL Draft 2022 NFL DRAFTMLB Highlights MLB Highlights
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes