Major League Baseball
Boone: Yankees had interest in Griffin Canning during offseason
Major League Baseball

Boone: Yankees had interest in Griffin Canning during offseason

Published May. 17, 2025 4:38 p.m. ET

Griffin Canning took the mound at Yankee Stadium on Saturday wearing a New York Mets jersey, but had things played out differently for the Yankees this past offseason, he might have donned the iconic pinstripes instead.

Before the Mets' 3-2 win over the Yankees on Saturday, in which Canning pitched 5.1 innings and allowed the only two runs of the game, Yankees manager Aaron Boone revealed that the team had internal discussions about signing the former Angels pitcher.

"He was a guy we had interest in this winter and spoke with him," Boone told reporters. "I'm not overly surprised by the success he's having."

The Yankees opted to go in a different direction, signing LHP Max Fried to an eight-year, $218 million contract, which is the largest contract in MLB history for a left-handed pitcher. The move came after the Yankees lost Juan Soto in free agency to the Mets.

"If we didn’t end up with Fried and this second group of players, we probably would have gone the Soto-Canning path," Yankees pitching coach Matt Blake told the Daily News.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets signed Canning to a team-friendly one-year, $4.25 million deal. Through his first month with the Mets, he's made that deal look like a bargain, posting a 2.47 ERA in five wins and one loss.

The Yankees and Mets are tied at one game a piece in their MLB Rivalry Weekend series. They'll wrap up the series on Sunday at 7:10 p.m. ET.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Griffin Canning
New York Mets
New York Yankees
share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Ronaldo tops Forbes' richest athletes list ahead of Curry, Fury; Messi at No. 5

Ronaldo tops Forbes' richest athletes list ahead of Curry, Fury; Messi at No. 5

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
NFL Draft Image NFL DraftIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Bracket Image NBA Playoff BracketNFL Schedule Release Image NFL Schedule Release
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes