Blue Jays vs. Dodgers in the World Series: X-Factors, Stars to Watch, Predictions

You want superstar power in the World Series? You got it. A dynasty in the making, or a team yearning for its first title in 32 years? We'll see one or the other.

The Blue Jays and Dodgers are set for this year's Fall Classic, with Game 1 on Friday in what will be a raucous Rogers Centre in Toronto. Let's take a look at what to expect with our MLB reporters Rowan Kavner and Deesha Thosar:

What are you most excited about with this matchup?

Kavner: Kendrick vs. Drake. All right, really, it’s Shohei Ohtani and Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on baseball’s biggest stage. What better way to showcase the international talent in today’s game than a unicorn from Japan who’s coming off a three-homer, 10-strikeout game against a Canadian-Dominican superstar who decided to stick in Toronto and is rewarding the city and the franchise with its first World Series appearance since 1993. Vladdy has risen to the occasion this October, and a championship would make every penny worth it.

Dodgers vs. Blue Jays is 'Goliath vs. Goliath' 😳 Big Papi, Jeter & A-Rod preview 2025 World Series

Beyond that, I’m excited to see how a Toronto offense that doesn’t whiff or strike out handles the Dodgers’ overpowering rotation. We saw a Brewers offense that shares those traits look completely overmatched, but this Toronto group features more power threats. Consider this: Not only are the Blue Jays tied for the MLB lead this postseason in homers, but even after playing a full round more than the Yankees, Tigers and Cubs, they still have fewer strikeouts than any of those teams.

Thosar: It’s a toss-up between a few things. How will the red-hot Vladdy perform against the Dodgers’ filthy rotation? How will Ohtani outdo himself after putting together the best performance we’ve ever seen in the history of the game? Will George Springer break his own record for the most home runs in a single World Series, when he hit five in 2017, also against the Dodgers?

Out of all of those fascinating scenarios, and more, I’m most excited about whether Guerrero, with all of those connections to his native Canada, can be the centerpiece of the Blue Jays championship team with an electric performance in the World Series. Guerrero has the chance to guide the club to its first title in 32 years just six months after signing a 14-year, $500 million extension. That signing was, at the time, one of the biggest moments in Blue Jays franchise history. After hitting an insane .442 with a 1.440 OPS and six home runs this postseason, how will a locked-in Guerrero come through next?

Two superstars in Shohei and Vladdy are set to for the World Series (Getty Images)

Aside from the superstar names and faces, who will be the X-factor for both teams?

Thosar: Well, it’s easier to find Waldo than identify someone who isn’t a superstar on the Dodgers. I’ll go with Roki Sasaki here, because the 23-year-old rookie evolving into a mostly dependable high-leverage reliever is a major reason the defending champions are four wins away from their second straight title. Sasaki has successfully recorded the final out in five of Los Angeles’ nine postseason games. He has a 1.13 ERA (one earned run allowed in eight innings) across seven relief appearances this October. He removes a ton of the initial bullpen concerns the Dodgers had entering the playoffs.

As for the Blue Jays, their X-factor is Ernie Clement. He’s been the fourth-best hitter among 86 qualified batters this postseason, hitting .429 with a 1.063 OPS. Those absurd numbers are being produced by Toronto’s No. 6 hitter. He’s driven in 10 runs and collected seven RBI for the Jays so far this October. Clement was spectacular against the Yankees in the Division Series, he continued that run in the ALCS, and there’s no reason to believe he’ll slow down now against the Dodgers.

Blue Jays slugger Bo Bichette hasn't played since early September. (Photo by Alika Jenner/Getty Images)

Kavner: The potential return of Bo Bichette for Toronto is obviously a huge X-factor. But if he’s too big of a name to count here, let’s go with the bullpens for both sides. It was the area of concern for both teams entering October, and they’ve both survived to this point despite more than a few panic-inducing moments from their relief arms. It’s pretty remarkable both teams are here with bullpen ERAs this postseason of 5.52 for the Blue Jays and 4.88 for the Dodgers.

So, my X-factors will be members of those groups. For the Blue Jays, it’s the lefties (Brendon Little, Mason Fluharty and Eric Lauer) who have combined for an ERA over 10.00 during the playoffs. That can’t continue if the Blue Jays are going to survive. With no lefties in the rotation and a limited supply in the bullpen, John Schneider is going to have some difficult decisions to make when matching up against Ohtani and Freddie Freeman.

For the Dodgers, it’s Sasaki, whose remarkable late-season ascension has made him a savior for a struggling group. Dave Roberts had no reliable ninth-inning option until Sasaki, whose velocity wavered as he struggled to miss bats as a starter early in the year, found his health and mechanics and transformed into a high-leverage weapon. In an unfamiliar role — let’s remember Sasaki was still a starter in the minors until a month ago — can he keep it going?

'The job is not finished' 😤 Blue Jays' Vladimir Guerrero Jr. on advancing to the World Series

TRUE OR FALSE: The layoff will affect the Dodgers more than the Blue Jays.

Kavner: True, but the strength of their rotation should mitigate any issues the Dodgers’ hitters might experience getting their feet back under them. As incredible as Ohtani was in Game 4, the Dodgers averaged fewer than four runs per game in the NLCS. They scored just two runs in Game 1 and three in Game 3 and still won both times because their starting pitchers — who are 7-1 with a 1.40 ERA this postseason — are on an absurd run. If that continues, even against a scarier Toronto offense, it might only take a couple big swings to wind up the victors.

Roki Sasaki is turning into a star reliever for the Dodgers. (Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)

Thosar: True… ish. I think the Dodgers offense will be slow to get going after their longer layoff. The big break before the World Series ultimately serves as a greater advantage for their pitchers (especially Sasaki). But they’re still such a juggernaut, with such a deep lineup and variety of experienced stars that can come through in clutch situations, that it will only take one mistake from a Blue Jays pitcher for the Dodgers offense to capitalize. As for the Blue Jays, it might look like the layoff is affecting their offensive production, but they’re going to have a harder time against Los Angeles’ exceptional starting pitchers. The Dodgers are expected to pitch around guys like Springer and Guerrero, so it’ll likely be up to the bottom of the Jays’ order to break through.

Prediction time! How many games and who wins it all?

Thosar: The Dodgers in five. It’s been a fantastic run for the Blue Jays, who were not at all the favorites to win the American League pennant. But Ohtani and the Dodgers are a buzzsaw.

Kavner: Yep, Dodgers in five. The right-handed heavy Blue Jays pitching staff is going to have a tough time against this star-studded L.A. lineup, especially after Ohtani had his get-right game. The only way Toronto wins this series is if it knocks a starter out early and takes advantage against a vulnerable Dodgers bullpen, but I don’t see that happening more than once or twice against this juggernaut rotation. Now healthy, that group has been virtually unhittable for months.

