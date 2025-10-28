Blue Jays vs. Dodgers: 10 Unreal Facts From 18-Inning World Series Classic

It took 18 innings to decide Game 3 of the 2025 World Series, with Freddie Freeman eventually hitting a walk-off solo home run in the bottom of the 18th inning, giving the Los Angeles Dodgers a 2-1 series lead over the Toronto Blue Jays.

Here are 10 absurd facts from Monday night's World Series classic, according to FOX Sports Research:

This was the second World Series game to go over six hours and the second-longest postseason game ever. Moreover, at 6 hours and 39 minutes, it was the second-longest World Series game ever.

Game 3 was tied for the longest World Series game in MLB history at 18 innings (it also tied for the most innings in any postseason game ever). The previous longest also involved the Dodgers, in a Game 3 win against the Red Sox in 2018.

The 19 combined pitchers used are the most in a game in postseason history; Los Angeles used 10 pitchers, setting the record for the most in a single World Series game.

Both Toronto and Los Angeles eclipsed 285 pitches each, becoming the first teams since at least 2000 to pass that mark in a World Series game.

Freeman became the first player with multiple walk-off home runs in World Series history, with 2024's Game 1 walk-off grand slam the first of those.

Shohei Ohtani became the first player with three multi-home run games in a single postseason

Ohtani reached base safely nine times, tying the MLB record (regular season plus playoffs) and setting the postseason record. Max Carey (1922), Johnny Burnett (1932) and Stan Hack (1942) are the other three players who did it in the regular season.

Ohtani became the third player in the modern era with four-plus hits and four-plus walks in any game, joining Lou Gehrig (1927 with the New York Yankees ) and Stan Hack (1942 with the Chicago Cubs ).

Ohtani became the third player ever to record eight intentional walks in a single postseason, joining Barry Bonds (13 in 2002) and Albert Pujols (eight in 2011); intentional walks became an official statistic in 1955.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr. , Freeman, Mookie Betts Daulton Varsho , Ohtani and Nathan Lukes each had nine plate appearances. Entering Game 3, the record for plate appearances in a World Series game was eight.

