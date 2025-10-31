Blue Jays' George Springer in World Series Game 6 Lineup Despite Oblique Injury

"You're right, Prospector. I can't stop Andy from growing up, but I wouldn't miss it for the world."

George Springer probably didn't reference Woody's impassioned remark to Prospector in "Toy Story 2," but whatever the two-time Silver Slugger told Toronto Blue Jays manager John Schneider was enough for him to get the starting nod in Game 6 of the 2025 World Series.

Toronto released its starting lineup for Game 6 of the Fall Classic against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Friday night, which features Springer hitting in the leadoff role as the designated hitter despite nursing an oblique injury in his right side.

Springer suffered the oblique injury in Game 3 and has been out of action ever since. Granted, Schneider said during the broadcast of Game 5 that Springer was available to pinch-hit later in the game, if needed.

As a whole, Springer has totaled four home runs and nine RBIs in 14 games this postseason, while boasting a .246/.323/.561 slash line. Most notably, Springer hit a go-ahead, three-run home run in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 7 of the American League Championship Series, putting the Blue Jays up for good and helping them close out the series against the Seattle Mariners.

In the regular season, Springer totaled 32 home runs, 84 RBIs and 4.8 wins above replacement, while posting a .309/.399/.560 slash line. All of the aforementioned totals were career bests for Springer since his 2019 campaign with the Houston Astros.

Toronto has a 3-2 series lead over the Dodgers and will host Game 6 tonight and, if necessary, Game 7 on Saturday.

Watch Game 6 of the 2025 World Series at 8 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app.

