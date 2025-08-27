Major League Baseball Backed By Nolan McLean’s Eight Shutout Inning, Mets Offense Finishes Off Phillies Sweep Updated Aug. 28, 2025 12:26 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

After the Mets’ thrilling walk-off win against the Phillies on Tuesday, fans spilled onto the street and partied underneath the subway tracks, not wanting the good vibes to end.

A crowd formed around a drummer before "Let’s Go Mets!" chants erupted. Even a young kid wearing a red Bryce Harper jersey couldn’t help but raise his arm and pump his fist, never mind that Citi Field is a house of horrors for the Phillies.

There is nothing quite like Queens in a pennant race, particularly when Mets right-handed rookie Nolan McLean shut down the Phillies offense through eight scoreless innings and energized his club in their 6-0 win on Wednesday. Armored with excellent pitching, the Amazins are a completely different team.

"We’ve been missing that type of performance pretty much the whole year," Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said of McLean, who became the first player in Mets franchise history to earn a win in each of his first three career games. "And here we are, when we gotta go. Just as a team, when he takes the baseball, you feel pretty good about your chances."

ADVERTISEMENT

The Mets are clicking again, and that’s in large part because their lineup is finally connecting in high-leverage situations. Since August 1, with runners in scoring position, the Mets lead the major leagues in batting average (.358), rank second in OPS (1.020) and wRC+ (180), and rank third in runs scored (100).

Their clutch performance was on full display as they swept the Phillies in a critical three-game series that helped them gain ground in the NL East standings. The Mets outscored the Phillies 25-8 this week, creating rallies and scoring runners while playing situational and smart baseball.

Juan Soto has been right in the middle of that. After failing to capitalize in high-leverage situations to begin his Mets career, since August 1 the slugger has a .368 batting average with runners in scoring position.

"For me, when I couldn't come through like that, it hurt," Soto said. "Because it hurts the team too. But we move on from that. Now we're taking better at-bats. We're taking better shots out there. Definitely we're finding the holes, and as a team we're making better decisions. We've been getting better results from that."

Pete Alonso and Juan Soto celebrate a 6-0 win against the Phillies at Citi Field in New York City. (Photo by Kent J. Edwards/Getty Images)

The Phillies, meanwhile, have lost their last 10 straight games at Citi Field, dating back to last September. Even if they won’t outright admit it, it’s clear to see that the Mets are in their heads.

New York (72-61) is now four games behind Philly (76-57), and the division rivals are set to face off three more times before the calendar flips to postseason baseball.

"I’ve always said the hottest team wins in the playoffs," Mets outfielder Brandon Nimmo said. "It doesn’t matter who’s the best team. It’s the hottest team. So, this would be a good time to keep things going. We’re very happy with the way the offense is playing right now."

It took them a while to get here, but this is the offense the Mets envisioned when they signed Soto and inserted him into an already-powerful lineup that took the reigning champions Los Angeles Dodgers to Game 6 of the NLCS last year. The Mets have recorded double-digit hits 12 times in their last 16 games. They’re getting contributions from up and down the lineup, not just from the top four in Francisco Lindor, Soto, Pete Alonso, and Brandon Nimmo.

And, just like last year, they’re starting to step up when they need to.

Ever since catcher Francisco Alvarez, who provided a much-needed offensive spark in July, went on the injured list with a thumb injury, third baseman Mark Vientos has been on a tear at the plate. Vientos extended his hitting streak to 10 games on Wednesday, going 2-for-4 with a two-run home run. Six of his 13 home runs this season have come over his 10-game hitting streak, and he has 17 RBIs over that span.

With just over a month left in the regular season, the Mets are playing with urgency at exactly the right time.

"We know how great of a team we are," Vientos said. "This is just what we do."

Deesha Thosar covers Major League Baseball as a reporter and columnist for FOX Sports. She previously covered the Mets as a beat reporter for the New York Daily News. The daughter of Indian immigrants, Deesha grew up on Long Island and now lives in Queens. Follow her on Twitter at @DeeshaThosar.

What did you think of this story?

share