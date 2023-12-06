Major League Baseball Babe Ruth rookie card sells for whopping $7.2 million at auction Updated Dec. 6, 2023 7:38 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

A rare rookie card depicting New York Yankees legend Babe Ruth on the then-minor league Baltimore Orioles in 1914 was sold for $7.2 million by Robert Edward Auctions, the third-highest price ever for a baseball card, according to ESPN.

The card is one of 10 known in existence and had been owned by the family of a Baltimore paperpoy named Archibald Davis who obtained the card from a newspaper when he was 16 years old. The card remained with Davis' family until being loaned for the past 25 years to the Babe Ruth Birthplace and Museum, a historical site commemorating where Ruth was born in Baltimore.

"Simply put, the Baltimore News Babe Ruth rookie card is the most significant baseball card ever produced," said Robert Edward Auctions president Brian Dwyer in a statement. "This card is the genesis of Babe Ruth, a man who transcends the game of baseball. This card is not only one of the most elusive pieces of sports memorabilia, it's one of the rarest collectibles in American history."

Due to the rarity of the card, it is very uncommon for one to be sold in public. In fact, the recent sale marked the first one involving this Ruth card since 2013, per ESPN.

"It is very likely to be the only example we'll see available for purchase for years to come," Dwyer said.

Only a $12.6 million 1952 Topps Mickey Mantle card and a $7.25 million Honus Wagner card have sold for more money than the Ruth card did.

