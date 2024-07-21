Major League Baseball
Atlanta Braves' Ozzie Albies expected to miss about 8 weeks with broken wrist
Published Jul. 21, 2024 8:10 p.m. ET

Braves second baseman Ozzie Albies broke his left wrist late in Sunday's loss to the St. Louis Cardinals and is expected to miss about eight weeks.

Albies got hurt trying to catch a throw when Michael Siani stole second in the ninth inning. Siani slid into Albies as the infielder reached for the ball, bending back his glove hand at an awkward angle.

Albies crouched in pain on the field and held his left wrist. He was replaced at second base by Atlanta teammate Zack Short.

Following their 6-2 defeat, the Braves announced X-rays revealed a left wrist fracture and Albies is expected to be sidelined for approximately eight weeks.

The three-time All-Star is hitting .255 with eight home runs and 46 RBIs, almost exclusively from the No. 2 spot in the batting order.

It's another major blow to Atlanta's lineup, after reigning NL MVP Ronald Acuña Jr. went down with a season-ending knee injury in May.

Earlier in the day, the Braves put All-Star pitcher Max Fried on the 15-day injured list with forearm neuritis, a nerve inflammation, in a move retroactive to Thursday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

