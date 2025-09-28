Major League Baseball
Athletics Will Wear 'Sacramento' on Alternate Jerseys In 2026 MLB Season
Major League Baseball

Athletics Will Wear 'Sacramento' on Alternate Jerseys In 2026 MLB Season

Updated Sep. 28, 2025 3:46 p.m. ET

After spending this season in California’s capital city without acknowledging that on their uniforms, the Athletics on Sunday announced they will have "Sacramento" written on gold alternate jerseys in 2026.

The A’s were in Oakland for 57 seasons through 2024, but plan to move to Las Vegas beginning in 2028. They’re using Sutter Health Park in West Sacramento, the home of the San Francisco Giants’ Triple-A affiliate (the River Cats), for at least three seasons until a proposed ballpark in Vegas is built.

Officially known as simply the Athletics in 2025, the team did take criticism for not fully embracing its temporary home. The "Sacramento" gold alternate jerseys could temper some of that criticism.

ADVERTISEMENT

"The new ‘Sacramento’ jersey is our way of … saying thank you to the fans, businesses and community leaders who helped bring Major League Baseball to town," A’s President Marc Badain said in a news release.

The A’s will wear the "Sacramento" jerseys for Saturday home games and possibly other games as well next season.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Major League Baseball
Athletics
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 MLB Playoff Picture, Bracket Before Final Day of Regular Season

2025 MLB Playoff Picture, Bracket Before Final Day of Regular Season

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes