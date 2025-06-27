Major League Baseball Angels manager Ron Washington to miss rest of season with medical issue Published Jun. 27, 2025 6:07 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Los Angeles Angels manager Ron Washington will miss the rest of the season because of an unspecified medical issue, the team said Friday.

Washington, the oldest manager in the major leagues at 73, has been sidelined for the past week. He experienced shortness of breath and appeared fatigued toward the end of a four-game series at the New York Yankees that ended on June 19. He flew back to Southern California, underwent a series of tests and was placed on medical leave.

Bench coach Ray Montgomery, who had been filling in for Washington, was named interim manager, and infield coach Ryan Goins was promoted to bench coach.

Washington has a 664-611 record in 10 seasons as a major league manager, eight with Texas and two with Los Angeles. He led the Rangers to back-to-back World Series in 2010 and 2011.

The Angels were 40-40 entering Friday night's game against visiting Washington.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

