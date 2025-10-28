After 18-Inning Classic, ‘Special Breed’ Shohei Ohtani Takes the Mound in Game 4

LOS ANGELES — On a field of weary ballplayers following last night’s epic 18-inning marathon, what Shohei Ohtani is attempting to accomplish in Game 4 of the World Series stands alone.

One night ago, Ohtani reached base all nine times up to bat, setting another postseason record in the process. Seventeen hours later, Ohtani will take the mound for the first time since striking out 10 in six scoreless innings and homering three times to send the Dodgers to the World Series.

"I’m sure he’ll set another record or something," posited Mookie Betts.

If he does that again, it will take a herculean effort, even by Ohtani’s standards.

By the time Ohtani tied a World Series record with his fourth extra-base hit in Game 3, there were still 11 more innings to play. He legged out a double twice and trotted leisurely around the bases on home runs two other times. He was caught stealing in the ninth, then cramped up two innings later after touching second base for the sixth time, requiring a visit from the trainer. He would stay in, getting three more free passes before night’s end.

And now, he’ll take on two-way duties.

"This guy is a different kind of athlete and a different brain," said Dodgers manager Dave Roberts.

"I don’t know how he does it," said Max Muncy. "Every time he goes out there and pitches, I kind of look at him and the first thought that comes to my head is, ‘That guy must sleep really good at night.’ It’s a lot of effort just to play the game and to pitch on top of that. You look at the pitchers when they come out of the games and they’re just dripping sweat, dead tired, and, oh, he’s got to go out and hit again. He’s a special breed."

Sleep was all Ohtani was thinking about after his latest record-setting effort in Game 3. It was easier for some than others, coming off the adrenaline rush of Freddie Freeman’s walk-off blast that ended a six-hour, 39-minute clash.

"I think everyone's certainly different," Roberts told me. "I took a little sleep aid … and woke up with clarity, freshness, and excited to go tonight."

Despite the wear and tear, Roberts said Ohtani also woke up feeling good Tuesday morning. Knowing what he has put his body through, and after carefully handling his build-up all year as he returned to the mound following his second major elbow reconstruction, the Dodgers will read and react to how Ohtani looks.

"No expectations, just kind of see how he feels, how he looks, and then go from there," Roberts said. "Obviously, last night was taxing on both clubs’ pens, but it’s kind of an all-hands-on-deck situation. You kind of figure out who is available and who feels good enough to pitch tonight."

It’s fair to assume Will Klein, who threw the final four innings for the Dodgers as he emerged as an unlikely World Series protagonist, will be down Tuesday for the Dodgers. There are few other assurances on either side.

"In terms of second wind…it's just wake up, get ready to do it again," said Blue Jays manager John Schneider.

Game 3’s heavyweight bout demonstrated how quickly plans can change this time of year. By night's end, Yoshinobu Yamamoto was in the home bullpen preparing to enter had a 19th inning been required, just two days after he threw a complete game.

Blake Snell, who is slated to start Game 5, told pitching coach Mark Prior he was also good if needed. When he saw Yamamoto going to the bullpen, he figured he might be next in line. But Snell had already thrown his bullpen earlier that day, and Roberts was going to avoid that scenario. The Dodgers manager said if Yamamoto couldn’t have gone, position player Miguel Rojas was going to take the mound.

Luckily for them, Freeman’s swing prevented any of those decisions having to be made.

"I’m very thankful Yama didn’t have to go out there, and I didn’t have to get ready, and we were able to win in the 18th," Snell told me.

Ohtani may be taking on more than everyone else, as he so often does, but everyone who took part in last night’s game will have the extra challenge of trying to bounce back from 18 high-stress innings of baseball.

Both members of the Dodgers’ battery will be worth keeping an eye on.

Will Smith caught each of the 18 innings last night for the Dodgers, earning the respect of even his competitors in the process.

"When I caught, I felt it after the 7th inning," said Isiah Kiner-Falefa. "So for Will to be back there all 18, I mean, that was very impressive. That's why he's one of the top catchers in the league."

Smith is back behind the plate again in Game 4. Roberts texted his catcher Tuesday morning just to make sure he was feeling OK. Smith responded affirmatively.

"It’s the World Series," Betts said. "If you can’t get up for that, you probably need to find another job."