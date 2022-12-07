Major League Baseball Aaron Judge will reportedly re-sign with Yankees for 9 years 6 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Aaron Judge has agreed to re-sign with the team that drafted him, according to MLB Network. The New York Yankees slugger's new contract is reportedly for nine years with a valuation of $360 million.

Judge won the 2022 AL MVP after producing a .311/.425/.686 batting line while hitting an AL-record 62 home runs to go along with 131 RBIs.

Jordan Shusterman wrote this about Judge in early November while ranking the outfielder as the No. 1 free agent this winter:

Back in April, Judge turned down seven years and $213.5 million and most people thought he was foolish for doing so. Sixty-two dingers later and the titanic outfielder is in line for ... an Aaron Judge-sized payday. The impending massive price tag — probably in the $300 million range — probably will eliminate about half of MLB from the sweepstakes before they even begin.

But somebody will eventually shell out the cash, and whichever team does will become the story of the winter. Money is just money; remember, Bryce Harper was available for nothing but cash a few offseasons ago and look what he just did for the Phillies . A big contract like this will lose "value" over its back half, that's just a part of the game. You aren't paying for an MVP-level season at age 38, it's simply what an MVP-level season costs on the front end.







