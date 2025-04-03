Major League Baseball
Aaron Judge joins elite Yankees company with 500th extra-base hit (yes, it was a HR)
Major League Baseball

Aaron Judge joins elite Yankees company with 500th extra-base hit (yes, it was a HR)

Updated Apr. 3, 2025 8:26 p.m. ET

Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.

Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP has five homers and 14 RBIs in six games this season.

Aaron Judge blasts three-run homer, giving Yankees lead over Diamondbacks

Aaron Judge blasts three-run homer, giving Yankees lead over Diamondbacks

Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games.

ADVERTISEMENT

DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Bob Meusel is fourth at 1,091, followed by Robinson Cano (1,130) and Mickey Mantle (1,138).

[RELATED: The secret behind the Yankees' newfound power? Torpedo bats]

Reporting by The Associated Press.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off home run on his bobblehead night to keep Dodgers undefeated

Shohei Ohtani hits walk-off home run on his bobblehead night to keep Dodgers undefeated

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500NBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes