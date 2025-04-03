Major League Baseball Aaron Judge joins elite Yankees company with 500th extra-base hit (yes, it was a HR) Updated Apr. 3, 2025 8:26 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Aaron Judge became the third-fastest New York Yankees player to reach 500 extra-base hits with a three-run homer in the first inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks on Thursday night, trailing only Joe DiMaggio and Lou Gehrig.

Judge lined a 1-1 fastball from Merrill Kelly to the opposite field and into the Yankees bullpen for a 3-0 lead. The two-time AL MVP has five homers and 14 RBIs in six games this season.

Aaron Judge blasts three-run homer, giving Yankees lead over Diamondbacks

Judge has 320 homers, 175 doubles and five triples in 999 games.

DiMaggio reached 500 extra-base hits in 853 games and Gehrig in 869.

Bob Meusel is fourth at 1,091, followed by Robinson Cano (1,130) and Mickey Mantle (1,138).

Reporting by The Associated Press.

