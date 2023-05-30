Aaron Judge has fun Twitter exchange with Teoscar Hernández after robbing HR
Aaron Judge not only hits home runs, he's known to occasionally steal them from other players as well.
The New York Yankees captain did so again versus the Seattle Mariners on Monday, using every bit of his 6-foot-7 frame to leap and catch Teoscar Hernández's fly ball as it headed over the right-field wall at T-Mobile Park.
Afterwards, Hernández had a simple, desperate question for Judge.
The 2022 American League MVP had a classy response, referencing all the times Hernández would hurt the Yankees while playing for the division rival Toronto Blue Jays.
Speaking of hitting plenty of home runs, Judge also hit two of his own in the Yankees' 10-4 win over the Mariners on Monday night, bringing him to 17 on the season. He's now in a four-way tie for second place behind Pete Alonso's 20 homers entering play on Tuesday.
Judge is, of course, just one season removed from breaking Roger Maris's famed American League single-season home run record, as Judge slugged 62 homers in his 2022 AL MVP campaign. He's now in the first of a nine-year, $360 million contract after re-signing with the Yankees in the offseason.
