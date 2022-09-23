Aaron Judge chasing home run No. 61: Follow every at-bat!
Aaron Judge was oh, so close to making history Thursday night.
With the New York Yankees and Boston Red Sox tied at 4-4 in the bottom of the ninth inning, Judge sent a blast to deep center as fans rose out of their seats, preparing to be a part of Major League Baseball history.
"Aaron Judge … center field … way back … Hernandez is there," FOX play-by-play man Adam Amin called on broadcast.
Red Sox outfielder Kiké Hernández made the catch right at the warning track and the crowd let out a massive groan in unison.
Judge will get another shot to tie Roger Maris' American League home run record of 61 on Friday night, when the Yankees go up against the Red Sox in the second game of this three-game series. First pitch is scheduled for 7:05 p.m. ET on Apple TV+.
Follow along here to catch every one of Judge's at-bats.
