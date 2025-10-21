2025 World Series MVP Odds: Shohei Ohtani Opens as Favorite

The final individual award of the MLB season will be handed out at the conclusion of the Fall Classic: World Series MVP.

Last year, the Dodgers' Freedie Freeman was scorching hot at the plate, and took home the award after dominating the Yankees' pitching.

Will he repeat? Will NLCS MVP and Freeman's teammate Shohei Ohtani add more to his trophy case? Or will ALCS MVP, the Blue Jays' Vladdy Jr., crash the party?

Here are the odds for World Series MVP at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct. 21.

Shohei Ohtani, Dodgers: +170

What to know: Ohtani won the NLCS MVP after the Dodgers' sweep of the Brewers. In Game 4, he struck out 10 over six scoreless innings, and hit three solo home runs, in one of the greatest postseason performances in baseball history.

Vladimir Guerrero Jr., Blue Jays: +600

What to know: Vladdy Jr. won ALCS MVP after the Blue Jays eked past the Mariners in seven games. In that series, he had nine hits, six runs, three home runs and three RBIs. He struck out just once.

Freddie Freeman, Dodgers: +1000

What to know: Freeman is the reigning World Series MVP. In five games against the Yankees in last year's Fall Classic, he had four home runs and 12 RBIs.

George Springer, Blue Jays: +1000

What to know: With the Jays trailing 3-1 in the bottom of the seventh inning in Game 7 against the Mariners, Springer hit a 3-run blast that gave Toronto a 4-3 lead. That would be the final score.

Teoscar Hernandez, Dodgers: +1700

What to know: Hernandez has four home runs and 11 RBIs in 10 games so far this postseason.

Blake Snell, Dodgers: +2000

What to know: Snell has pitched 21 innings in three starts this postseason. He's allowed six hits and two earned runs, and has struck out 28. Complete dominance.