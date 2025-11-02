2025 World Series Betting Recap: Books Lament Blue Jays' Narrow Defeat

You can’t ask for much more than what the 2025 World Series delivered.

A marathon Game 3. An underdog with two games at home to win it all. A pitcher recording three wins, including in a spectacular Game 7.

Well, there’s maybe one more thing you could ask for: A six-figure win betting on World Series odds. A Caesars Sports customer got just that while sweating out Saturday night’s heroics.

Read on for more on that wager, plus oddsmakers’ reactions to the Los Angeles Dodgers’ thrilling victory over the Toronto Blue Jays.

This page may contain affiliate links to legal sports betting partners. If you sign up or place a wager, FOX Sports may be compensated. Read more about Sports Betting on FOX Sports .

Built For The Futures

Many months ago, back in the spring, a prescient bettor put together this four-leg futures parlay:

Indiana Pacers +850 to win the NBA Eastern Conference

Florida Panthers +260 to win the NHL Eastern Conference

Paris Saint-Germain +100 to win the Champions League

Los Angeles Dodgers +240 to win the World Series

The Caesars customer wagered $700 — by no means pocket change, but hardly a major wager either. Combine each of those team’s odds, and you arrive at +23156, or almost 232/1.

That’s certainly a long shot.

The first three legs have been in for months. Florida took its conference title on May 28, en route to a second straight Stanley Cup. Then Indiana and PSG delivered on the same day, with the Pacers clinching the East and PSG winning the Champions League on May 31.

It’s been a five-month wait since, capped by a deliriously entertaining World Series.

In Game 7 Saturday night, the Dodgers’ Will Smith homered in the top of the 11th inning. In the bottom of the 11th, Mookie Betts turned a game-ending double play, securing L.A.’s 5-4 victory.

That also secured the parlay, with the customer turning a profit of $162,092 (total payout $162,792).

I’d say that’s probably worth the wait.

Arguably just as impressive: A DraftKings Sportsbook customer used a $100 bonus bet — ostensibly a free ride — on a four-leg parlay that also took several months to deliver. The selections:

Rory McIlroy to win the Masters

Montreal Canadiens to make Stanley Cup playoffs

San Antonio Spurs guard Stephon Castle to win NBA Rookie of the Year

Dodgers to win World Series

The odds were a massive +69354, or almost 694/1. But the ticket got there, and the bettor bagged $69,354.

A Classic Fall Classic

Saturday night’s ending capped an instant classic of a World Series. There was a complete Game 2 from Dodgers starter Yoshinobu Yamamoto. Then Freddie Freeman’s walkoff homer for L.A. to end an 18-inning Game 3. Toronto rolling over Los Angeles in Games 4 and 5. The Dodgers rebounding to win Games 6 and 7 on the road.

In Game 7, there were too many highlights to count, including Miguel Rojas’ solo homer in the top of the ninth inning to tie it up, Andy Pages’ incredible catch in the bottom of the ninth to secure extra innings, Smith’s 11th-inning, two-out bomb, and Yamamoto pitching the final 2 2/3 innings to record his third win of the series.

The final result was great for the public betting masses, but not so much for Caesars Sports and others. However, Caesars head of baseball trading Eric Biggio could hardly complain.

"The betting result becomes secondary after such an amazing game," Biggio said. "I’m speechless. Game 7 had absolutely everything. Yamamoto just became a World Series legend. Rojas was super clutch, as well.

"It would’ve been a better result for us with the Blue Jays. But baseball won after a game like that."

The SuperBook was in a similar position to Caesars, very much wanting a Blue Jays World Series title.

"It was a disappointing ending there. The Blue Jays had it won," SuperBook vice president John Murray said. "Dodgers manager Dave Roberts gets made fun of a lot. But he had Rojas in there and subbed in Pages to centerfield.

"You’ve gotta give the Dodgers credit for making all the plays. It’s not what we wanted to see, but it is what it is."

Patrick Everson is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and senior reporter for VegasInsider.com. He is a distinguished journalist in the national sports betting space. He’s based in Las Vegas, where he enjoys golfing in 110-degree heat. Follow him on Twitter: @PatrickE_Vegas.