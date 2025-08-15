Major League Baseball
2025 NL West Odds: Can Padres Stop Dodgers' Streak?
Major League Baseball

2025 NL West Odds: Can Padres Stop Dodgers' Streak?

Published Aug. 18, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET

The NL West champion has almost become a foregone conclusion. 

But this year, the Padres are in striking distance of flipping the script on the Dodgers.

Here are the division odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 18, as well as what to know about the division. 

NL West winner

Dodgers: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)
Padres: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)
Giants: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: Since the NL West was created in 1969, the Dodgers have been the division leaders, winning a league-high 22 titles — including 11 in the past 12 seasons. They’re followed by the Giants (nine), Padres (five) and Diamondbacks (five), while the Rockies are still chasing their first crown.

The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, capturing their eighth title all-time in 2024. But just last week, it looked as if the Padres had the slight upper hand — leading the division by a game after L.A. was swept by the Angels. San Diego has not won the division since 2006, before it lost to the Cardinals in the NLDS.

Then, the weekend happened. 

The Dodgers had been going through a somewhat rocky August, going 5-7 to start the month. But they essentially made those woes a thing of the past with a three-game sweep of San Diego over the weekend, reclaiming a two-game lead in the division in the process. 

Los Angeles is the most recent NL West team to turn a division crown into a World Series title, achieving the feat in 2024.

Remaining matchups: The Dodgers and Padres will face off three more times this upcoming weekend to cap off their season series. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT
What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the Major League Baseball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top landing spots for disgruntled Red Sox star Rafael Devers

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes