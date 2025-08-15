Major League Baseball 2025 NL West Odds: Can Padres Stop Dodgers' Streak? Published Aug. 18, 2025 11:11 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The NL West champion has almost become a foregone conclusion.

But this year, the Padres are in striking distance of flipping the script on the Dodgers.

Here are the division odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Aug. 18, as well as what to know about the division.

NL West winner

Dodgers: -450 (bet $10 to win $12.22 total)

Padres: +310 (bet $10 to win $41 total)

Giants: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

What to know: Since the NL West was created in 1969, the Dodgers have been the division leaders, winning a league-high 22 titles — including 11 in the past 12 seasons. They’re followed by the Giants (nine), Padres (five) and Diamondbacks (five), while the Rockies are still chasing their first crown.

The Dodgers are the reigning World Series champions, capturing their eighth title all-time in 2024. But just last week, it looked as if the Padres had the slight upper hand — leading the division by a game after L.A. was swept by the Angels. San Diego has not won the division since 2006, before it lost to the Cardinals in the NLDS.

Then, the weekend happened.

The Dodgers had been going through a somewhat rocky August, going 5-7 to start the month. But they essentially made those woes a thing of the past with a three-game sweep of San Diego over the weekend, reclaiming a two-game lead in the division in the process.

Los Angeles is the most recent NL West team to turn a division crown into a World Series title, achieving the feat in 2024.

Remaining matchups: The Dodgers and Padres will face off three more times this upcoming weekend to cap off their season series.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account , and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

ADVERTISEMENT

What did you think of this story?

share