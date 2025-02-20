Major League Baseball 2025 MLB strikeout leader odds: Paul Skenes favored Updated Feb. 20, 2025 1:06 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The big arms are nearly ready to take the mound.

Opening Day of the 2025 MLB season is set for March 27, meaning each franchise will trot its ace out to the mound.

Which pitcher will tally the most strikeouts in 2025?

Check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Feb. 20.

Most regular-season strikeouts

Paul Skenes: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Tarik Skubal: +950 (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Garrett Crochet: +1100 (bet $10 to win $120 total)

Dylan Cease: +1400 (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Blake Snell: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Gerrit Cole: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

The consensus is that this season will serve as Paul Skenes' true breakout season.

One could argue, however, that Skenes' rookie season was his breakout one. He went 11-3 in 23 starts for the Pirates, striking out 170 batters in 133 innings, an average of 11.5 strikeouts per nine innings.

Skenes also posted a 1.69 ERA, well below that of NL Cy Young winner Chris Sale's 2.38. However, Skenes did not pitch nearly enough innings to qualify for the ERA title race.

Still, Skenes was named an All-Star and NL Rookie of the Year, and finished third in Cy Young voting.

Second on the oddsboard is Detroit's Tarik Skubal, who led the league in strikeouts last season with 228, winning the AL Cy Young at the end of the year.

DraftKings also has odds for just how many strikeouts Skenes and others can register.

Skenes is at +190 to tally 240 or more Ks. He's at +110 to reach 220 or more, and he's at -150 to reach 200.

Skubal is at -110 to reach 210 and at +150 to tally 230 or more.

