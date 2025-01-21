Major League Baseball 2025 MLB odds: Which Dodgers starter has best chance to win Cy Young? Published Jan. 21, 2025 4:31 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Newsflash: The Los Angeles Dodgers are stacked.

To be more specific, the Dodgers are stacked at pitcher, after the offseason signings of Blake Snell and Roki Sasaki.

Couple that with second-year ace Yoshinobu Yamamoto, the return of Tyler Glasnow from injury, and Shohei Ohtani returning to the mound next season, and L.A. figures to have the deepest starting rotation in Major League Baseball.

Which one of its five starting pitchers has the best chance to win the NL Cy Young Award? Let's check out the odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Jan. 21.

National League Cy Young Award 2025 (Dodgers)

Blake Snell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Tyler Glasnow: +1700 (bet $10 to win $180 total)

Yoshinobu Yamamoto: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Shohei Ohtani: +3000 (bet $10 to win $310 total)

Roki Sasaki: +7500 (bet $10 to win $760 total)

In terms of the entire oddsboard, Snell is fifth, Glasnow is seventh, Yamamoto is 11th, Ohtani is 19th and Sasaki is 28th.

Snell has won the award twice and is one of only eight pitchers in MLB history to win the award in both leagues. He won the AL version in 2018 with the Tampa Bay Rays, and won the NL version in 2023 with the San Diego Padres.

Glasnow was an All-Star in 2024 with L.A., and Ohtani was the All-Star starting pitcher in 2021 with the Angels.

Ohtani was also an All-Star reserve pitcher in 2022 and 2023.

Rōki Sasaki's best pitches of the World Baseball Classic

Still, the guy that has the longest odds of the Dodgers' rotation is the guy most in the limelight, and that's Sasaki.

Here is what FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner had to say about the 23-year-old Japanese star who will make his way to Major League Baseball ahead of next season:

"Sasaki can light up a radar gun. His fastball has clocked in over 102 mph in Japan and touched 101.9 at the World Baseball Classic, where he sat 100.5 mph and got a bevy of whiffs with his devastating splitter. … Over his four years in NPB, Sasaki tallied a 5.74 strikeout-to-walk ratio — more than a full strikeout higher than Yamamoto, whose 4.48 mark was still good enough to make him the highest-paid pitcher in MLB history. That stat demonstrates Sasaki's ceiling."

