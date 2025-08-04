Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Bettors All In On Padres Since Trade Deadline Updated Aug. 4, 2025 3:54 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The star-studded MLB on FOX desk of A-Rod, Derek Jeter and Big Papi picked their trade deadline winners and losers, but they aren't the only ones voicing their opinions on all the recent movement in the league.

For bettors at BetMGM, since the MLB trade deadline, it's been all about San Diego.

At the sportsbook, 33% of the money (most) is on the Padres +950 to win the National League.

Also, since the trade deadline, 23% of the money (also the most) is on them to win the World Series. In that spot, they're currently +1600.

Let's take a look at some of the Padres' other odds since at BetMGM as of Aug. 4.

Padres National League West Winner

+700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

World Series State of Winning Team

California: +210 (bet $10 to win $31 total)

World Series: Division of Winning Team

NL West: +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

World Series: League of Winning Team

National League: -155 (bet $10 to win $16.45 total)

NLCS: Division of Winning Team

NL West: +100 (bet $10 to win $20 total)

Will JP Sears help boost the Padres to an NL Pennant and a World Series?

Are bettors onto something when it comes to riding the Padres hype train?

FOX Sports MLB writer Deesha Thosar certainly believes their recent moves have enhanced the roster.

"The headline-grabbing move in a bustling trade deadline day for the Padres was the addition of Mason Miller," Thosar wrote. "But addressing some of their biggest question marks at DH and left field was a huge success for San Diego. A.J. Preller landed Laureano, who’s enjoying the best season of his career, and O’Hearn, a pure rental piece, from the Orioles.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Both O’Hearn and Laureano provide necessary upgrades in San Diego’s lineup."

FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner, however, thinks Los Angeles is still standing in San Diego's way.

"The Mets, Phillies and Padres are all much better positioned now to make a run in the National League," Kavner noted. "Still, I don’t think any of them have dethroned the reigning champs [Dodgers] as the team to beat."

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share