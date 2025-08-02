Major League Baseball Who Won the MLB Trade Deadline? A-Rod, Jeter and Big Papi Make Their Picks Published Aug. 2, 2025 8:15 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Just like there are winners and losers in baseball, there are also winners and losers at the MLB trade deadline, and coming out of one of the more active windows in recent memory, there were more winners than losers this year.

Ahead of Saturday's Speedway Classic between the Atlanta Braves and Cincinnati Reds at Bristol Motor Speedway, the star-studded MLB on FOX desk picked their winners for the trade deadline.

A-Rod's winners: Phillies, Mets and Mariners

The Phillies added Harrison Bader at the trade deadline. (Photo by Caean Couto/Getty Images)

I really like what the Phillies did with solidifying their closer. The Mariners picked up a nice piece with Eugenio Suarez at third base, they may have two guys that can hit home runs this year. I really like what the Mets did in the back side of their bullpen.

ADVERTISEMENT

Big Papi's winner: Mariners

What Seattle did getting Suarez and getting their third baseman, it was such a big move. They had the pitching, they went for a closer, they’re in better shape right now, and I wouldn’t be surprised if they face some really good times in the playoffs."

Jeter's winners: Padres and Yankees

The Padres made a big splash in acquiring Mason Miller. (Photo by Orlando Ramirez/Getty Images)

I tell you what, don’t forget about the San Diego Padres. You talk about a team that’s really just revamped itself at the trade deadline. What they’ve done has been pretty impressive. Their games now, you can jokingly say, that they want the lead after 3 so that they can turn it over to their bullpen. I think the Yankees, as well. I think they would have liked to add a starter but there wasn’t too many starters out there, I guess, to be had.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share