Major League Baseball 2025 MLB Odds: Bettors Backing Dodgers To Win National League Published Jul. 22, 2025 11:37 a.m. ET

With the MLB All-Star break behind us, bettors are diving into the action for the second half of the season.

And the Dodgers are one squad that fans should have their eyes on.

At BetMGM, Los Angeles has been one of the best Over teams in the league, with a 53-44-3 record.

Additionally, L.A. has been one of the best YRFI (Yes Run First Inning) teams, going 54-46 in that spot.

And bettors are all over Blue to win the National League.

At the sportsbook, the Dodgers have the shortest odds to win the NL Pennant at +135 and also have the highest ticket (16.1%) and highest handle (20.9%).

Let's look at some of the team's other odds at BetMGM as of July 21.

Regular Season Wins

Over 98.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Under 98.5: -125 (bet $10 to win $18 total)

World Series

+230 (bet $10 to win $33 total)

National League West Winner

-2000 (bet $10 to win $10.50 total)

World Series State of Winning Team

California (Dodgers, Padres, Giants, Angels, Athletics): +200 (bet $10 to win $30 total)

World Series Division of Winning Team

NL West: +190 (bet $10 to win $29 total)

NLCS Division of Winning team

NL West: -110 (bet $10 to win $19.09 total)

So are the Dodgers the best bet to ride the rest of the way?

According to FOX Sports betting analyst Will Hill, when it comes to the NL West at least, he's backing the Giants over LAD.

"Yes, [the Giants] would have to topple the behemoth that is the Los Angeles Dodgers," Hill wrote. "But with the Dodgers' inability to keep pitchers healthy, the defending champs are vulnerable.

"With a newly acquired Devers, and perhaps more moves up their sleeves, the Giants have the ability to compete with the mighty Dodgers."

FOX Sports MLB writer Rowan Kavner also noted that the biggest questions about the Dodgers' success in the second half of the season revolve around pitching.

"After weathering a smorgasbord of pitching injuries, Glasnow is back, Snell is on a rehab assignment, and Sasaki is expected to make his return at some point before season’s end," he explained.

"Still, there’s a great deal of starting-pitching uncertainty, as the club leans heavily on Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Clayton Kershaw and Dustin May. Will they try to add reinforcements at the deadline or trust in their returning arms?

